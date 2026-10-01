International Coffee Day: 5 ways to cut back on caffeine without giving up your cup

Today, October 1, is International Coffee Day, a good excuse to ask whether your daily habit is working for you. If the jitters, the afternoon crash, or the poor sleep are getting to you, you don't have to quit. You just have to be smarter about how you drink it.
Mix regular and decaf beans or grounds 50/50. You get the same smell, taste, and routine with roughly half the caffeine. Many people don't notice the difference. Start with 75/25 regular to decaf if 50/50 feels like too big a leap, then shift over time.
Arabica beans generally contain far less caffeine than robusta, which can have nearly double. Check the label, and be wary of cheap blends and some instant coffees that lean on robusta. Lighter and darker roasts have roughly similar caffeine, so choose by taste rather than strength.
A large café coffee can hold several times the caffeine of a single espresso. Swapping a big mug for a small one, or a double shot for a single, cuts your intake without changing what you drink.
Quitting suddenly invites headaches and fatigue. Instead, cut back gradually, for example by replacing one cup a day with decaf each week. Your body adjusts without much protest.
Caffeine can linger in your system for hours. Moving your last cup to before early afternoon often improves sleep, which in turn reduces your need for more coffee the next day. Its half-life is around five hours, so a 3 p.m. latte is still working at bedtime.
Health authorities such as the US FDA suggest up to about 400 mg a day is safe for most healthy adults, roughly four cups of brewed coffee. Pregnant women and people with certain conditions are usually advised to have less, so check with a doctor if you're unsure.
Cutting back doesn't mean giving up the pleasure of coffee. Just pick one or two tips, try them for a week, and see how you feel. Make small changes, enjoy each cup more, and happy International Coffee Day.
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