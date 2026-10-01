International Coffee Day: 5 ways to cut back on caffeine without giving up your cup

Health authorities such as the US FDA suggest up to about 400 mg a day is safe for most healthy adults, roughly four cups of brewed coffee. Pregnant women and people with certain conditions are usually advised to have less, so check with a doctor if you're unsure.

Cutting back doesn't mean giving up the pleasure of coffee. Just pick one or two tips, try them for a week, and see how you feel. Make small changes, enjoy each cup more, and happy International Coffee Day.