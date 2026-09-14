Coffee beans: From that perfect cuppa to your regular beauty ritual

I love coffee for the way it wakes up the senses, but over the years I have also come to appreciate this humble bean as a wonderful beauty ingredient. Coffee is naturally rich in antioxidants and contains caffeine, making it an interesting addition to both skincare and haircare rituals.

The coffee glow

Coffee contains antioxidant compounds, including polyphenols, which help protect the skin from oxidative stress. Caffeine can temporarily help reduce the appearance of puffiness and tired-looking skin, giving the face a fresher appearance.

But where coffee really shines, in my opinion, is as a body exfoliant. Finely ground coffee can help buff away dead surface cells, leaving the skin feeling wonderfully smooth and soft. Add a nourishing oil and you have a simple little spa treatment sitting right in your kitchen.

I particularly love using a coffee scrub on the elbows, knees, hands and feet.

One important caution, though: please don't attack your skin with coffee grounds! Vigorous scrubbing can irritate the skin. The face, especially, needs a much gentler touch.