How did a petroleum byproduct become a popular skincare staple?

In 1859, Robert Chesebrough, a chemist from England, came to Pennsylvania with the purpose of studying the process of refining petroleum. However, his attention was caught by the presence of a waxy substance that covered the rods of the oil drills and pumps, which was considered a problem for workers. Known as “rod wax,” it was a nuisance for workers but would eventually lead to the creation of Vaseline.

How Vaseline grew from an oilfield byproduct to a household name

The process of drilling and pumping resulted in the formation of rod wax. This was a sticky substance that hampered the operation of the equipment and had to be constantly removed in order to enable proper functioning of the machines. There were many such products that had no practical uses during the oil boom era. The rod wax was also used as an industrial waste.