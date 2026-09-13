How did a petroleum byproduct become a popular skincare staple?

In 1859, Robert Chesebrough, a chemist from England, came to Pennsylvania with the purpose of studying the process of refining petroleum. However, his attention was caught by the presence of a waxy substance that covered the rods of the oil drills and pumps, which was considered a problem for workers. Known as “rod wax,” it was a nuisance for workers but would eventually lead to the creation of Vaseline.
The process of drilling and pumping resulted in the formation of rod wax. This was a sticky substance that hampered the operation of the equipment and had to be constantly removed in order to enable proper functioning of the machines. There were many such products that had no practical uses during the oil boom era. The rod wax was also used as an industrial waste.
However, oil workers had discovered one simple way of using it. They used it on their cuts, burns, and other minor wounds to prevent any further harm to the injuries. Robert Chesebrough observed this and started collecting samples of the compound. He thought that this material could somehow be made useful. Upon his return to Pennsylvania, he tried many methods to refine the crude wax. The wax would differ depending on where it was harvested and from what area, making its consistency an essential point for Robert’s research.
It was in the year 1872 that Robert Chesebrough managed to perfect the purified version of petroleum jelly and got it patented. He also decided to sell it using the brand name Vaseline, which is said to be a combination of the words water and oil. It is the chemical composition of petroleum jelly that explains how it remained popular for so long. It functions as an occlusive agent in the body.
However, Vaseline was not destined to stay confined only within the limits of skin care. Its cheapness, durability, and ease of storage allowed it to find use in households, workshops, medicine cabinets, and drugstores. Its ability to create a barrier was applicable in many cases. Additionally, unlike many other oil-age inventions, Vaseline survived long after the boom period was over.