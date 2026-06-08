Hidden dangers in skincare: Carcinogenic ingredients consumers should watch out for

The skincare products we use every day are meant to nourish, protect, and enhance our skin. However, not all ingredients are created equal. Some chemicals commonly found in cosmetics and personal care products have raised concerns among scientists and health experts due to their potential links to cancer, hormone disruption, or long-term health risks. This makes it essential for consumers to become informed label readers.

What should you check the labels for, next time you purchase skincare products?

One ingredient category to watch for is parabens, often listed as methylparaben, propylparaben, butylparaben, or ethylparaben. These preservatives are used to prevent microbial growth but have been associated with hormone disruption, which may contribute to certain health concerns.