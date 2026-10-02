A patisserie spin on Indian nostalgia

The Ritvah royale takes a quieter route. It arrives looking every bit the celebration cake, finished with pistachios, almonds and touches of gold. The top is dense and rich, while the rest of the sponge is surprisingly soft and light. That contrast keeps it from becoming too heavy, and the nuts and pearls of pomegranate add just enough texture to break through the softness.

Neither cake tries to disguise where it comes from. The familiar mithai flavours remain firmly in the foreground, just dressed up for a different kind of celebration. If you like your desserts nostalgic but a little dressed up, these two make a sweet argument for the crossover.

Rs 1,999 onwards. 11 am to 12 am. At Ritvah, ITC Grand Chola, Guindy.