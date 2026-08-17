Michelin-trained precision meets gooey brookies and buttery cakes in Chennai

Cookies may be at the heart of Ricky’s Cookies, but its latest additions show a kitchen that isn’t afraid to experiment. Co-founder Karthikeyan Jagannathan spent years in Michelin-starred kitchens in Paris before returning to build a brand rooted in the same values. “I wanted to build a brand where every product reflected the values I had learnt as a chef, good ingredients, technique, and consistency,” he tells us. Those principles are evident throughout the menu. Real butter, vanilla beans, and carefully sourced ingredients form the backbone of every bake, while some chocolates are even crafted in-house from cacao beans.
We started with the new additions. The Walnut banana cake is a dense, comforting bake that tasted wonderfully homemade. Chunky walnuts appeared throughout, adding texture without overpowering the cake.
Then came the standout Bloom brookies, a cross between a cookie and cake layered generously with dark chocolate and finished with fleur de sel. It holds its shape just enough before giving way to an irresistibly gooey centre. Forget cutlery. Enjoyed this one by pulling apart piece after warm piece until the entire thing disappears.
For pure indulgence, the Scoop cookie delivered exactly what it promised. Served partially baked, it captured the joy of sneaking spoonfuls of cookie dough straight from the mixing bowl.
The Almond cake might just take you to heaven, if such a place exists. Dense, moist, and gently nutty, it has a beautifully crumbly top that gives way to a rich, buttery interior. If you’re ordering just one thing from Ricky’s besides the cookies, make it this. We certainly would.
We tried some of their classics too. Healthier choices rarely taste this satisfying, but the Wholesome dark cookie proved otherwise. Made with nine organic millets, dark chocolate from Mason & Co., and completely free of refined sugar, all-purpose flour and eggs, its grainy, crumbly texture somehow becomes addictive after the first bite. It’s a delicious nod to the millet renaissance currently reshaping the way we eat.
We ended with the Coffee bean dream, which has a gentle smokiness to it. Freshly ground coffee beans, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate come together in perfect harmony. For anyone trying to quit caffeine, this is a warm embrace that quietly pulls you back in. It melts into you like a hug after a long day, making you surrender to that coffee craving just one more time.
Rs 120 onwards. Order via website.