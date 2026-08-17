Michelin-trained precision meets gooey brookies and buttery cakes in Chennai

For pure indulgence, the Scoop cookie delivered exactly what it promised. Served partially baked, it captured the joy of sneaking spoonfuls of cookie dough straight from the mixing bowl.

The Almond cake might just take you to heaven, if such a place exists. Dense, moist, and gently nutty, it has a beautifully crumbly top that gives way to a rich, buttery interior. If you’re ordering just one thing from Ricky’s besides the cookies, make it this. We certainly would.

We tried some of their classics too. Healthier choices rarely taste this satisfying, but the Wholesome dark cookie proved otherwise. Made with nine organic millets, dark chocolate from Mason & Co., and completely free of refined sugar, all-purpose flour and eggs, its grainy, crumbly texture somehow becomes addictive after the first bite. It’s a delicious nod to the millet renaissance currently reshaping the way we eat.

We ended with the Coffee bean dream, which has a gentle smokiness to it. Freshly ground coffee beans, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate come together in perfect harmony. For anyone trying to quit caffeine, this is a warm embrace that quietly pulls you back in. It melts into you like a hug after a long day, making you surrender to that coffee craving just one more time.

Rs 120 onwards. Order via website.