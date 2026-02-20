A former food truck now plating playful desserts in Alwarpet

What began as a food truck endeavour for Nidish Kumar RV and Roopika Shivani soon turned serious. After a tumultuous short stint on wheels, the venture moved into a cloud kitchen before eventually taking shape as a compact storefront in Alwarpet. The name comes from the “ni” in Nidish and the “ni” in Shivani, they say, almost in chorus.

Nutella takes centre stage at this compact café

At The Nini Cafe, desserts take the spotlight. We begin with the Nutella Crunch Cake, widely regarded as their star. It arrives slightly warmed, the top gently heated so the crunchy bits turn toasty while the cake beneath remains cold. The contrast of hot and cold, crisp and soft, keeps each bite engaging, with the Nutella flavour coming through clearly.