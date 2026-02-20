A former food truck now plating playful desserts in Alwarpet

What began as a food truck endeavour for Nidish Kumar RV and Roopika Shivani soon turned serious. After a tumultuous short stint on wheels, the venture moved into a cloud kitchen before eventually taking shape as a compact storefront in Alwarpet. The name comes from the “ni” in Nidish and the “ni” in Shivani, they say, almost in chorus.
At The Nini Cafe, desserts take the spotlight. We begin with the Nutella Crunch Cake, widely regarded as their star. It arrives slightly warmed, the top gently heated so the crunchy bits turn toasty while the cake beneath remains cold. The contrast of hot and cold, crisp and soft, keeps each bite engaging, with the Nutella flavour coming through clearly.
The tiramisu balls are playful, neat spheres of coffee soaked sponge rolled in cocoa, served with a cloud like mascarpone cream on the side. Lighter and airier than the classic version, the cream balances the richness.
The Cocoa Malt Cake offers a spongy chocolate base layered with glossy ganache, though its sweetness is best shared. The Nutella Cookie Pie is gooey at the centre, firm at the edges and pairs surprisingly well with the tiramisu cream. Everything here feels designed either to share or to crave repeatedly.
Meal for two around ₹300. Open from 12 noon to 1 am.
