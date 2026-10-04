Sanatani protein breakfast: Krishna devotee and content creator goes viral

The breakfast of a content creator is catching the public’s eye because of something quite unique: the 'Sanatani protein breakfast.' It combines both his bodybuilding diet and his spirituality practice. Tamal, known as mantra_saadhana on Instagram, is a vegetarian bodybuilder who follows the Sanatana Dharma. He often gives his followers a peek into his diet, workout and spiritual lifestyle through Instagram and YouTube.

What is a ‘Sanatani protein breakfast’ and what’s on the plate?

What is the diet like? Tamal’s “Sanatani protein breakfast” includes tofu, yoghurt, tomatoes, cucumber, an apple, and bread. In the video clip, he refers to it as a high-protein meal. The star ingredient of the dish is tofu. Tamal cuts tofu into little cubes and prepares it in ghee along with jeera (cumin), hing (asafoetida), and haldi (turmeric). After that, he adds salt and black pepper to it. Once the tofu is cooked, he mashes it a little bit and allows it to cook further for some time.