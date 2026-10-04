Sanatani protein breakfast: Krishna devotee and content creator goes viral

The breakfast of a content creator is catching the public’s eye because of something quite unique: the 'Sanatani protein breakfast.' It combines both his bodybuilding diet and his spirituality practice. Tamal, known as mantra_saadhana on Instagram, is a vegetarian bodybuilder who follows the Sanatana Dharma. He often gives his followers a peek into his diet, workout and spiritual lifestyle through Instagram and YouTube.
What is the diet like? Tamal’s “Sanatani protein breakfast” includes tofu, yoghurt, tomatoes, cucumber, an apple, and bread. In the video clip, he refers to it as a high-protein meal. The star ingredient of the dish is tofu. Tamal cuts tofu into little cubes and prepares it in ghee along with jeera (cumin), hing (asafoetida), and haldi (turmeric). After that, he adds salt and black pepper to it. Once the tofu is cooked, he mashes it a little bit and allows it to cook further for some time.
The tofu is accompanied by yoghurt, tomato, cucumber, an apple, and bread. This composition maintains the vegetarian nature of the dish and makes tofu the chief protein. However, there is yet one more essential aspect of this Sanatani protein breakfast. Tamal does not just consume it on his own. First of all, he garnishes the plate with tulsi leaves and then takes the food to offer it to God as prasadam.
Tamal says that once you offer the food, it turns into prasad, “which purifies your consciousness”. Hence, for him, his breakfast is more than just the food that ends up on his plate; it is also about what happens before he eats it.
A lot of people lauded his diet in the comments. One person said, "Good to see that you know about heeng and you eat heeng ka tadka 👏👏👏 appreciate." Another person commented, "Thanks, man. I've been struggling to find something like this for a long, long time."
Tamal's journey brings another dimension to this viral meal. Hailing originally from Israel, he shifted to India along with his parents in 2009. For 12 years, he studied in a conventional gurukul at Mayapur, West Bengal, mastering Sanskrit, Vedic mantras, puja and havan.
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