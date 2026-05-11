Celebs

Avinash Tiwary followed this high-protein brown rice chicken pulao dinner for 7 years

Avinash Tiwary’s practical dinner routine strips down wellness trends to its most sustainable core: convenience and consistency
Avinash Tiwary diet
The simple dinner Avinash Tiwary swore by for 7 years
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2 min read

There’s a certain kind of diet advice that only exists on celebrity Instagram Stories — chlorophyll water at sunrise, mushroom coffee by noon, and something unpronounceable for dinner. Then there’s the Avinash Tiwary method: throw rice, chicken, onions, spices, and water into a pressure cooker and move on with your life.

This 15-minute chicken pulao stayed on Avinash’s menu

The dinner that reportedly stayed on Avinash Tiwary meal plan for seven years wasn’t flashy, but that’s exactly why it worked. Avinash revealed he regularly ate simple brown rice and chicken pulao that took roughly 15 minutes to prepare. Half a teaspoon of oil, aromatics like ginger and garlic, turmeric, chicken, brown rice, water, pressure cooker whistles — done. In a world obsessed with “secret” celebrity diets, this one feels refreshingly human.

The biggest reason most healthy eating plans fail is not lack of knowledge — it’s exhaustion. Decision fatigue is real. After long workdays, people don’t suddenly become meal-prep visionaries at 9 pm. They order takeout and negotiate with themselves over garlic bread.

A repeatable meal removes friction. No calorie math. No scrolling through recipes. No “What should I eat?” spiral.

From a fitness perspective, the combination makes sense for anyone trying to maintain a lean physique, support regular workouts, avoid overeating at night, build a high-protein routine without spending hours cooking and stay full longer with fibre and protein.

Brown rice deserves a small redemption arc here too. It often gets dismissed as “boring healthy food,” but nutritionally, it does offer more fibre and micronutrients than white rice. Combined with protein, it slows digestion and helps prevent the energy crash that sends people hunting for dessert an hour later.

The chicken pulao format also works because it’s portion-friendly. Unlike restaurant meals engineered to taste like dopamine, home-cooked one-pot meals naturally regulate excess oil, butter, sodium, and hidden calories.

That said, eating the exact same dinner for seven years is not automatically a wellness flex for everyone.

Who this approach works best for:

  • Busy professionals

  • People with structured fitness goals

  • Those who prefer routine over variety

  • Anyone trying to simplify healthy eating

  • Beginners who get overwhelmed by complicated nutrition advice

  • Who may struggle with it:

  • People who get food fatigue quickly

  • Anyone with restrictive eating tendencies

  • Those needing more dietary diversity

  • Individuals with specific nutritional deficiencies or medical needs

Swap chicken for fish, eggs, tofu, or paneer occasionally. Add spinach one day, carrots the next, peas after that. Use millets sometimes instead of rice. Same convenience. Better diversity.

Fitness culture often treats healthy eating like a personality trait. But most people who stay in shape long term aren’t reinventing dinner every night. They find a few meals that work, repeat them consistently, and save their mental bandwidth for literally everything else. Turns out the most sustainable “celebrity diet” may just be a pressure cooker and realistic expectations.

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Avinash Tiwary
Avinash Tiwary diet