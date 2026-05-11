Avinash Tiwary followed this high-protein brown rice chicken pulao dinner for 7 years

There’s a certain kind of diet advice that only exists on celebrity Instagram Stories — chlorophyll water at sunrise, mushroom coffee by noon, and something unpronounceable for dinner. Then there’s the Avinash Tiwary method: throw rice, chicken, onions, spices, and water into a pressure cooker and move on with your life.

This 15-minute chicken pulao stayed on Avinash’s menu

The dinner that reportedly stayed on Avinash Tiwary meal plan for seven years wasn’t flashy, but that’s exactly why it worked. Avinash revealed he regularly ate simple brown rice and chicken pulao that took roughly 15 minutes to prepare. Half a teaspoon of oil, aromatics like ginger and garlic, turmeric, chicken, brown rice, water, pressure cooker whistles — done. In a world obsessed with “secret” celebrity diets, this one feels refreshingly human.

The biggest reason most healthy eating plans fail is not lack of knowledge — it’s exhaustion. Decision fatigue is real. After long workdays, people don’t suddenly become meal-prep visionaries at 9 pm. They order takeout and negotiate with themselves over garlic bread.