Avinash Tiwary followed this high-protein brown rice chicken pulao dinner for 7 years

There’s a certain kind of diet advice that only exists on celebrity Instagram Stories — chlorophyll water at sunrise, mushroom coffee by noon, and something unpronounceable for dinner. Then there’s the Avinash Tiwary method: throw rice, chicken, onions, spices, and water into a pressure cooker and move on with your life.
The dinner that reportedly stayed on Avinash Tiwary meal plan for seven years wasn’t flashy, but that’s exactly why it worked. Avinash revealed he regularly ate simple brown rice and chicken pulao that took roughly 15 minutes to prepare. Half a teaspoon of oil, aromatics like ginger and garlic, turmeric, chicken, brown rice, water, pressure cooker whistles — done. In a world obsessed with “secret” celebrity diets, this one feels refreshingly human.
The biggest reason most healthy eating plans fail is not lack of knowledge — it’s exhaustion. Decision fatigue is real. After long workdays, people don’t suddenly become meal-prep visionaries at 9 pm. They order takeout and negotiate with themselves over garlic bread.
A repeatable meal removes friction. No calorie math. No scrolling through recipes. No “What should I eat?” spiral.
From a fitness perspective, the combination makes sense for anyone trying to maintain a lean physique, support regular workouts, avoid overeating at night, build a high-protein routine without spending hours cooking and stay full longer with fibre and protein.
Brown rice deserves a small redemption arc here too. It often gets dismissed as “boring healthy food,” but nutritionally, it does offer more fibre and micronutrients than white rice. Combined with protein, it slows digestion and helps prevent the energy crash that sends people hunting for dessert an hour later.
The chicken pulao format also works because it’s portion-friendly. Unlike restaurant meals engineered to taste like dopamine, home-cooked one-pot meals naturally regulate excess oil, butter, sodium, and hidden calories.
That said, eating the exact same dinner for seven years is not automatically a wellness flex for everyone.
Who this approach works best for:
Busy professionals
People with structured fitness goals
Those who prefer routine over variety
Anyone trying to simplify healthy eating
Beginners who get overwhelmed by complicated nutrition advice
Who may struggle with it:
People who get food fatigue quickly
Anyone with restrictive eating tendencies
Those needing more dietary diversity
Individuals with specific nutritional deficiencies or medical needs
Swap chicken for fish, eggs, tofu, or paneer occasionally. Add spinach one day, carrots the next, peas after that. Use millets sometimes instead of rice. Same convenience. Better diversity.
Fitness culture often treats healthy eating like a personality trait. But most people who stay in shape long term aren’t reinventing dinner every night. They find a few meals that work, repeat them consistently, and save their mental bandwidth for literally everything else. Turns out the most sustainable “celebrity diet” may just be a pressure cooker and realistic expectations.
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