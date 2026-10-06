This popular Chinese dish was first made at an Indian cricket club

Chinese Manchurian food has always been a popular dish in Indian-Chinese cooking. However, it must be mentioned that, though the name may indicate otherwise, it is not a traditional Chinese dish at all. According to reports, the recipe for this dish was developed by chef Nelson Wang at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in 1975.

Chinese Manchurian was created at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai

At that point, Nelson Wang had been working at the CCI and was providing Chinese cuisine. He was once challenged by a customer to make a dish which would not have been listed on the menu. Wang accepted the challenge.