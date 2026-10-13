This fiery chicken curry was born on ancient Bengal’s river steamers

Goalondo Ghater Murgi is a delicious chicken curry with a distinct flavour, which was first made on river boats in undivided Bengal during the late 19th century. This dish was prepared by Muslims on the river boats sailing between the two stations, and it started as an ordinary meal consisting of rice and chicken. Later on, people were attracted towards its aroma, and they started purchasing it from the boats.

Goalondo Ghater Murgi: How a boatmen’s meal became a culinary legacy

Goalondo Ghat was an important station on the route between the convergence point of the Padma and Brahmaputra rivers. People who used to travel from Calcutta to Dhaka, Sylhet, Chittagong, and Assam would use rail to go to Goalondo and take steamers to go to Narayanganj and then resume their travels using rail transport. This gave birth to the environment for the creation of the curry.