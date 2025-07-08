What is Birmingham Balti Curry and how is it different from Chicken Tikka Masala?

Chicken tikka masala (or CTM, as it’s lovingly known in the UK) has long reigned supreme as the nation’s favourite curry. A tomato-rich, creamy dish allegedly born in a Glasgow kitchen in the early '70s—thanks to a customer’s dry chicken complaint and a chef’s spur-of-the-moment tomato soup fix—it’s since been hailed as a ‘national dish’ and now, surprisingly, is taking over French dinner tables too.

Chicken tikka masala may be Britain’s darling, but Birmingham’s Balti has all the fire, flair and flavour to be its next big export

But while CTM woos the French with its mellow, comfort-food charm, another curry from Britain’s culinary map is quietly sizzling its way into the spotlight: the Birmingham Balti. Unlike its creamy cousin, the Balti isn’t about slow seduction—it’s a fast, fierce, wok-fired curry born in the heat of Birmingham’s kitchens. First emerging in the late 1970s, this dish owes its roots to Pakistani migrants from Mirpur, who adapted their slow-cooked ‘haandi’ recipes for British diners by speeding up the process and switching to a steel wok-like bowl. The word ‘balti’ itself, now synonymous with the dish, is believed to be a Brummie-friendly adaptation of the term ‘karahi’.