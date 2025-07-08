Trends

What is Birmingham Balti Curry and how is it different from Chicken Tikka Masala?

As chicken tikka masala stirs up the French food scene, another British-Asian gem—Birmingham’s Balti—fights for heritage status and rightful recognition
Chicken tikka masala (or CTM, as it’s lovingly known in the UK) has long reigned supreme as the nation’s favourite curry. A tomato-rich, creamy dish allegedly born in a Glasgow kitchen in the early '70s—thanks to a customer’s dry chicken complaint and a chef’s spur-of-the-moment tomato soup fix—it’s since been hailed as a ‘national dish’ and now, surprisingly, is taking over French dinner tables too. 

But while CTM woos the French with its mellow, comfort-food charm, another curry from Britain’s culinary map is quietly sizzling its way into the spotlight: the Birmingham Balti. Unlike its creamy cousin, the Balti isn’t about slow seduction—it’s a fast, fierce, wok-fired curry born in the heat of Birmingham’s kitchens. First emerging in the late 1970s, this dish owes its roots to Pakistani migrants from Mirpur, who adapted their slow-cooked ‘haandi’ recipes for British diners by speeding up the process and switching to a steel wok-like bowl. The word ‘balti’ itself, now synonymous with the dish, is believed to be a Brummie-friendly adaptation of the term ‘karahi’.

What makes the Birmingham Balti distinct?

  • It’s cooked at high heat and at speed, directly in the thin steel ‘balti’ bowl it’s served in.

  • Unlike many traditional Indian curries, the meat is boneless.

  • Ghee is swapped out for vegetable oil.

  • Dried spices take centre stage—no pre-made curry pastes allowed.

  • It’s meant to be eaten straight from the balti bowl, preferably scooped up with naan.

Today, the dish is seeking Traditional Speciality Guaranteed status from the European Commission—essentially a stamp of authenticity to protect it from imposters. Spearheaded by the Birmingham Balti Association, the move could secure the Balti’s cultural and culinary legacy for generations.

