A Navaratri spread worth coming hungry for

The starters are where the kitchen showed its hand. The Paneer katha mitha tikka is addictive and soft, the sweet-tart balance in the marinade keeping you reaching for another piece before the first one has settled. The Veg sheek kebab is potato-based and does what a good sheek should: it holds its shape, it has flavour through the whole thing, not just on the outside. The Arbi tuk and Chilli soy chap are both absolute must-tries. The arbi has just the right crispiness, a detail Chef Dinesh perfected after visiting a Sindhi family to learn the nuances of the dish.

The Sukka chakarakand in the main course section was the revelation of the afternoon. Sweet potato, dry-spiced, the natural sweetness of the vegetable doing most of the work while the seasoning just keeps it honest. Amazing is the word and it is the right word. The Paneer kurchan was hearty and well-executed, the Sabudana khichdi light and perfectly textured without any of the clumping that ruins it when it is made carelessly.

Dessert is generous in range: Makhana kheer, Rajgiri halwa, international desserts, ice creams and cut fruits, the spread wide enough that the table kept returning.

Meal for one: Rs 2,200. On till October 20. From 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Royal Indianaa, Accord Metropolitan, T Nagar.