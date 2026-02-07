Memory, music, and modern Indian cooking meet at this Chennai diner

FIRO is one of those places that asserts itself the very first moment you step in. Spread across two floors with high ceilings, clean lines and an understated elegance, the restaurant has a way of slowing you down. We were told this is intentional

FIRO: When modern Indian dining resists the rush

The bar sits at the heart of the room, unobtrusive but grounding. The restaurant seats over 50 people, yet the atmosphere never feels crowded. What stayed with us longer than expected was the playlist. At one point Cliff Richard melted into Jim Croce, and by dessert ABBA and Lana Del Rey were keeping us company.

Seated with owner Ashish Thadani, we began to understand the mix of vision and warmth behind the fine diner. FIRO recently opened for lunch, and the idea is to allow guests to linger with a drink in hand and try more things without filling up too quickly. It has also shifted to two-batch plates from four so diners can explore the menu at an easy, steady pace.

And then there is their secret weapon. Chef Ajit Bangera, formerly the executive chef of ITC Grand Chola and the man who helped shape Avartana into an award winning experience, leads the kitchen along with Chef Abhishek Mody. We found ourselves swapping stories about idlis which made us laugh a little because food nostalgia has a way of bonding strangers instantly.

Our meal began with their playful take on chaat. We were served a velvety yoghurt sorbet, topped with karari spinach papdi, dotted with a deep red beetroot and coriander chutney and speckled with pomegranate. As we cracked the papdi and dipped it into the cold creamy mound, Chef Ajit said, with a soft smile, that this was his interpretation of chaat. Having dessert first brought on a small, unexpected wave of liberation. It reminded us of those tiny rebellions we allow ourselves, like stripping all the sheets off the bed and sleeping on the bare mattress, or eating dinner at four in the afternoon, or walking without a destination. Sometimes ritual needs to be broken for joy to return through a side door.