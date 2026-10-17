Naan Khaliya: The 700-year-old mutton dish created to feed an army

Naan Khaliya is an authentic mutton dish, popular in the region of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, earlier known as Aurangabad in Maharashtra. According to its history, it is said that this delicacy originated way back in 1327, when Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq wanted to shift his capital from Delhi to Daulatabad. The problem of providing food to his soldiers on their way was difficult, and thus qalia came about.

Naan Khaliya: From soldiers’ food to a regional delicacy

The original qalia dish was allegedly cooked by royal cooks called shahi bawarchis for the purpose of providing sustenance to those who would be travelling over a distance of more than one thousand kilometres. It has also been linked with the term siphaaiyon ka khana, which translates to soldiers’ food.