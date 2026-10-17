This 175-year old iconic Indian sweet was born out a pandemic outbreak

Dharwad peda, the famous dark brown sweet from Karnataka, has a fascinating story that began with migration and the search for a livelihood. It is said that about 175 years ago, a family of Thakurs from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, came to Dharwad due to the plague epidemic. What followed was the making of a local speciality that had only two basic ingredients: milk and sugar.

Dharwad Peda: From a family recipe to a regional icon

Ram Ratan Singh Thakur started making pedas after coming to Dharwad. With the help of a unique recipe in his family, he prepared pedas by slow-cooking milk and sugar. This resulted in a unique colour, flavour, and texture of the peda, which is dark in colour, rich in taste and grainy in texture.