Did the Portuguese accidentally establish the Bengali sweet tooth culture?

500 years ago, Portuguese traders and colonists settled in Bengal in places like Chittagong and Hooghly and contributed in some way to introducing various foods. It is said that the Portuguese influence on Bengali sweets is highly significant due to the technique of curdling milk to produce chhena, which is a soft, fresh cheese.

Portuguese influence on Bengali sweets: How chhena sparked a sweet revolution in Bengal

The Portuguese explorers, including Prince Henry, undertook trips from Lisbon, resulting in the linkage of Europe with the western coastline of India and Eastern commerce. Later on, the Portuguese people thrived around Hooghly.