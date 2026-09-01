How a sweet named after Lady Canning became famous in Kolkata

Ledikeni is among the staple sweets of Bengal, which is known to be a very unique version of gulab jamun. Ledikeni is deep-fried and then dipped in sugar syrup; however, the ingredient used in the preparation of the sweet is what makes it different from gulab jamun. While gulab jamun is made using khoya, or milk that has been reduced to a thick paste, ledikeni is made using chenna or split milk.

Who was Lady Charlotte Canning, after whom Ledikeni was named?

Lady Charlotte Canning was married to Lord Charles Canning, who was the last Governor-General and the first Viceroy and Governor-General of India. This took place because, after the 1857 Mutiny, India became the possession of the British Crown in 1858.