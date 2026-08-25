5 lost desserts of Calcutta and the stories behind them

When one says that Calcutta was a melting pot of cultures, one also includes some of the most delicious food and desserts in them. Having been under the influence of the British, Portuguese, French, Dutch, Jews and other communities, Calcutta had seen the ebb and flow of their cuisines as well. What was once the life of diners and eateries waned away with time. Today, these exist in memories and old photographs of people recounting ‘the good old days’ when they spent an evening with friends and family listening to live jazz or pop while slowly satiating themselves with the desserts of their choice.

Colonial Calcutta desserts that deserve to be brought back for ‘an Instagrammable today’

Long before modern café culture, experiential diners, take away, curb-side street food joints and supper clubs took over, heritage diners like Wilson’s , Firpo’s and Peliti’s ruled the food scene. And one thing that guests definitely did not miss in any of these places were the desserts. Many even tried to replicate them at home. While some were closely successfully, some gave up and yet, the exact flavours were never achieved. As development and modernisation took over, these heritage eateries shut down one by one, communities moved away and once loved desserts were lost to a new generation. Today, some of these are revived under ‘lost recipes’, ‘ Anglo-Indian cuisine’ etc. as special menus.