What is the Tosha sweet, a unique version of Gulab Jamun, that once bore the scars of 1947 partition?

The tale of a candy that crossed the border in the wake of the Partition in 1947 is contained within a humble confectionery shop in Fazilka. The owner of ‘Toshevala’, Lala Munshi Ram and his family, along with five sons, shifted from Pakpattan in Pakistan to Fazilka and opened up the confectionery shop by renaming it to ‘Tosha’.

Tosha: From Pakpattan’s Toshevala to Fazilka’s Pakpattnian Di Hatti

The old store of the family continues to have the name 'Toshewala.' Next to this name is the name “Pakpattnian Di Hatti,” which translates into English as “the store of people of Pakpattan.” This recipe has been mostly the same. The dessert is prepared using khoya, flour, and paneer and is deep-fried before being soaked in sugar syrup. It has a crunchy exterior with a syrupy interior. The consistency has also been compared to that of a crispy gulab jamun.