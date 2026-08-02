What is Wazwan cuisine, Kashmir’s royal feast that blends history, skill and flavour?

Wazwan cuisine from the Kashmir Valley still represents the rich royal food culture of the region. It presents an exquisite meal experience through the perfect combination of tradition, technique, and taste. Wazwan is a complex food dish that includes a number of mutton items, as well as a few vegetarian delicacies. It is served on different social occasions, including weddings, feasts, and festivities.
Wazwan has roots dating back to the 14th century when the Persian Sufi saint Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani brought Persian and Central Asian skilled craftsmen and cooks to Kashmir. The exquisite method of cooking, mixed with the flavours of Kashmir, resulted in a feast that was an amalgamation of Persian, Turkish, and Mughal cuisines.
The word 'Wazwan' is derived from its Persian origins. The term 'Waz' is derived from 'Āshpaz,' which means cook or chef. 'Wan' is derived from 'Khwan,' which means feast or banquet. Collectively, the word 'Wazwan' means the feast of the chef.
The process of preparing food items in Wazwan cuisine is done by the chief of all chefs called Vast Waza. These foods are prepared at night in large copper containers named deg on a wood-fired stove. Some fresh ingredients like Kashmiri red chillies, Mawal, saffron and dry fruits provide a special taste. The meat is pounded by hand to give it proper texture.
Traditionally, the dish is served on a big copper plate named Traem, which is shared between four people. Before the meal, the guests wash their hands from a copper basin named Tash Naer. The dishes are served in a specific sequence, from appetizers to curries.
The well-known dishes include Tabak Maaz, which is a dish of lamb ribs that are cooked in milk and then deep-fried in clarified butter. Then there is Seekh Kebab, which consists of spiced minced meat, and Rista, which is meatballs cooked in red gravy with spices like Kashmiri chillies and Mawal. Rogan Josh still is one of the best-known dishes.
The other delicacies of Wazwan cuisine are Methi Maaz, Palak Korma, milder Yakhni using yoghurt, smooth Gushtaba, Aab Gosh and vegetarian Waza Chamman, which is prepared with paneer using a tomato base.
The authentic Wazwan cuisine can comprise up to 36 items, ending with Gushtaba. This dinner ends with the accompaniment of dishes like walnut chutney, pickles, and curds, and then comes Phirni, which is a dessert prepared with saffron and dry fruits.
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