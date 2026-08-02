What is Wazwan cuisine, Kashmir’s royal feast that blends history, skill and flavour?

Wazwan cuisine from the Kashmir Valley still represents the rich royal food culture of the region. It presents an exquisite meal experience through the perfect combination of tradition, technique, and taste. Wazwan is a complex food dish that includes a number of mutton items, as well as a few vegetarian delicacies. It is served on different social occasions, including weddings, feasts, and festivities.

Wazwan cuisine: The art and legacy behind Kashmir’s signature feast

Wazwan has roots dating back to the 14th century when the Persian Sufi saint Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani brought Persian and Central Asian skilled craftsmen and cooks to Kashmir. The exquisite method of cooking, mixed with the flavours of Kashmir, resulted in a feast that was an amalgamation of Persian, Turkish, and Mughal cuisines.