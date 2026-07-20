Dak Bungalow curry: How this Anglo-Indian dish found a place on Bengal's plate

For many gourmets, the Dak Bungalow curry is not just a spice-based meat preparation. This is a dish that evokes memories of the colonial era, travelling officials, rest houses, and the cooks preparing the food in the secluded parts of India. The history of the development of Indian cuisine lies in this seemingly simple dish.

The roots of Dak Bungalow curry trace back to the colonial era

The history of the Dak Bungalow curry goes back to the 1840s, during the time of British colonial rule, when the construction of dak bungalows was carried out in India. The term “dak” referred to mail. Such bungalows were basically used as stops by the English mail couriers riding horses. Apart from that, it was also used to accommodate officials from the British Government and the East India Company.