Hungry at work? 5 smart snacks you can consider

Office hunger is real — whether you are in meetings all morning or staring at a screen till 6 pm. The chai and biscuits trolley is tempting, but most pantry snacks leave you sluggish an hour later. What you need are options that are portable, quick to eat at your desk, and give you steady energy. Here are five that work for any workday.
Fresh fruit box
A mix of apples, bananas, oranges, grapes and berries. It is full of vitamins, antioxidants and water content to keep you hydrated and alert. No prep beyond washing and chopping, and no added sugar. Keep it in a small airtight container — it is the easiest way to beat a sugar craving without reaching for sweets.
Yogurt parfait
Layer plain or Greek yogurt with granola and sliced fruits like strawberries or peaches in a jar. High in protein and probiotics for good digestion, it is creamy, crunchy and genuinely filling. Store it in the office fridge and grab it for a mid-morning or 4 pm snack.
Whole-grain crackers
Spread peanut or almond butter on whole-grain toast, rice cakes or crackers. You get healthy fats, fibre and complex carbs that release energy slowly, so you stay full longer. Add banana slices or a drizzle of honey if you like it sweeter. It is ideal for days when lunch gets delayed.
Clean-label crunch
If you love something salty with your chai, switch from fried namkeen to clean-label alternatives. Roasted makhana is around 70-100 kcal per 20-30g, millet puffs and baked bhujia are 80-120 kcal, and they are baked, not fried, with no palm oil, maida, MSG or trans-fat. They are high in fibre, help control blood sugar, and are perfectly portioned for a desk drawer. Pair with green tea, lemon water or chaas.
Veggie sticks
Carrot, cucumber and bell pepper sticks with hummus make a crunchy, low-calorie snack packed with fibre and plant protein. For a shelf-stable backup, keep roasted chana, air-popped popcorn lightly seasoned with spices, or a small jar of mixed nuts. They need no refrigeration, last all week, and are far more satisfying than a packet of chips.
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