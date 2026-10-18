Hungry at work? 5 smart snacks you can consider

Office hunger is real — whether you are in meetings all morning or staring at a screen till 6 pm. The chai and biscuits trolley is tempting, but most pantry snacks leave you sluggish an hour later. What you need are options that are portable, quick to eat at your desk, and give you steady energy. Here are five that work for any workday.

Fresh fruit box

A mix of apples, bananas, oranges, grapes and berries. It is full of vitamins, antioxidants and water content to keep you hydrated and alert. No prep beyond washing and chopping, and no added sugar. Keep it in a small airtight container — it is the easiest way to beat a sugar craving without reaching for sweets.