Workcations: Best of both worlds or a recipe for low productivity?

Remember in old movies how a writer used to stay on rent in an old farm or a huge mansion, to get the mood of what they are writing. These stays went on for quite a while, along with some eerie experiences so that the book had much in essence. These are the times when workcations actually work.

To cut a long story short, if you are a designer, writer, researcher, or entrepreneur, then workcations can be a change of scenery, fuelling your mind with fresh motivations and intentions. It helps ignite creativity and alleviate psychological distress.

Second, if you are in a profession where work won’t be hampered if you are away from your laptop for a while, your schedule is under control, and the output is required more than your physical presence, then you can choose to go for a workcation.

Third, in these cases, people tend to have an extended stay rather than just going for a few nights. This means you can work the weekdays and explore the place on your free time and on weekends. This method of working also benefits those who get drained by long commute hours, constant chattering in the workplace which doesn’t give you the peace needed to work and other reasons not to work in office.