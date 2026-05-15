Five destinations across the world to celebrate your babymoon

With the imminent arrival of a new addition to the family, the urge among the expectant parents is now to make a last getaway in search of solitude. From the turquoise lagoons of the Maldives to the historic charm of the Portuguese coast, these five destinations offer the ultimate blend of refinement and relaxation.
This private island getaway lies in the Noonu Atoll and is a haven of pristine white beaches and barefoot elegance. Guests at The Spa by Thalgo France can indulge themselves with special pregnancy treatments for relaxation and stress relief. A visiting Ayurveda practitioner conducts customised oil massages. ‘Cinema by Moonlight’ and dolphin watching are among the popular activities offered.
Situated by the waters of Tagus River, this hotel merges the privacy of luxury apartments with first-class services. It was established by Chitra and Roman Stern, and it embodies their knowledge understanding of family life. Both Chitra and Roman care about people’s health; thus, there are heated swimming pools and prenatal massages. Moreover, walking routes by the river offer exceptional light and air quality.
Nestled near the UNESCO Heritage Site Galle Fort, this resort presents an opportunity for rejuvenation at the beach. Expectant women can relish the fresh catch of the day at the Blue restaurant or opt for a high tea experience tailored just for them.
This oasis in the pink hue set amidst Aravalli hills screams tranquility. The resort provides Ayurvedic treatments to guests, which include yoga classes and diet recommendations during pregnancy. The expansive landscaped gardens along with the ancient ruins surrounding the resort ensure complete silence for the couples.
For guests that want to unwind away from the hustle and bustle of city life, the private suites at Chewton Glen called Treehouse Suites offer seclusion among the trees in the New Forest. Its award-winning spa offers unique treatments using alkaline therapy and hydrotherapy pools.