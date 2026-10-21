Did you know the world's oldest curry was reportedly cooked 4000 years ago?

For the preparation, ginger, turmeric, and cumin should be ground using water. Sesame oil is heated and mixed with the paste and allowed to cook for a few minutes. The aubergines and salt are added and stirred well; covered and cooked until half-cooked. Water can be added if required. Mango and sugarcane juice are added to the mixture and left to simmer until the mango is cooked.

Scientists obtained starch molecules from 50 different surfaces, which included pottery, stones, human dental enamel, as well as the dental enamel of domestic cattle. Cattle were used in the experiments because they were mostly fed food scraps. Through this process, scientists discovered traces of plant matter in ancient diets.