Choddo Shak: Why do Bengalis eat fourteen greens before Kalipujo?

While preparing for Kali Pujo, Bengali households also worship their forefathers during Bhoot Chaturdashi, the night dedicated to the spirits of the deceased. One of the important rituals during this time is known as Choddo Shak. This involves collecting 14 varieties of leaves and eating them along with simple boiled rice. These leaves have distinct tastes ranging from bitter to slightly sweet, based on season and tradition.

What is Choddo Shak and why is it eaten on Bhoot Chaturdashi?

Literally, Choddo Shak means 14 greens. This meal is typically made on the night before Kali Pujo, an event which could also be around the time of Choti Diwali. There will be 14 greens cooked along with steamed rice. It is related to paying respect to the deceased ancestors as well. As per tradition, it is said that the spirits of the ancestors come visiting homes on Bhoot Chaturdashi. The number 14 also holds significance, as there is a belief that there are 14 forefathers.