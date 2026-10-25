Choddo Shak: Why do Bengalis eat fourteen greens before Kalipujo?

While preparing for Kali Pujo, Bengali households also worship their forefathers during Bhoot Chaturdashi, the night dedicated to the spirits of the deceased. One of the important rituals during this time is known as Choddo Shak. This involves collecting 14 varieties of leaves and eating them along with simple boiled rice. These leaves have distinct tastes ranging from bitter to slightly sweet, based on season and tradition.
Literally, Choddo Shak means 14 greens. This meal is typically made on the night before Kali Pujo, an event which could also be around the time of Choti Diwali. There will be 14 greens cooked along with steamed rice. It is related to paying respect to the deceased ancestors as well. As per tradition, it is said that the spirits of the ancestors come visiting homes on Bhoot Chaturdashi. The number 14 also holds significance, as there is a belief that there are 14 forefathers.
The combination can differ between families, but the greens mentioned in the tradition include :
Palong Shaak (spinach), Pui Shaak (Malabar spinach), Methi Shaak (fenugreek), Notey Shaak (amaranth), Kochu Shaak (taro leaves), Lai Shaak (mustard greens), Thankuni Shaak (Centella), Brahmi Shaak (Bacopa), Kalmi Shaak (water spinach), Neem Shaak (neem leaves), Hingche Shaak (Leucas), Bhat Shaak (Clerodendrum), Sushni Shaak (Marsilea) and Chalkumro Shaak (ash gourd leaves).
It is very easy to make. The leafy vegetables should be carefully washed, chopped and stir-fried with green chillies, turmeric and salt in mustard oil. It is preferable not to use onions and garlic in it. Pumpkin, brinjal or bori can be fried and mixed into the vegetable dish. Serve the prepared dish with hot rice.
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