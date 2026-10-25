The old-school coffee shops worth travelling for, from Tokyo to Vienna

Le Procope, Paris, France

Founded in 1686

Le Procope in the Latin Quarter is often described as Paris's oldest café, and its history reaches back to a time when coffeehouses were becoming important places for public debate. Founded by Sicilian entrepreneur Francesco Procopio dei Coltelli, it attracted Enlightenment thinkers including Voltaire, Rousseau and Diderot. The café's long association with writers and political figures is part of its enduring appeal.

Today, it operates as a restaurant as well as a historic café, so this is a stop for a proper meal rather than just a quick espresso. The interiors are full of period details and historical references, giving you plenty to look at between courses. Go with time to spare and explore the surrounding streets afterwards. The Latin Quarter's bookshops and old lanes make it easy to turn a meal here into an afternoon spent walking through one of Paris's most storied neighbourhoods.

Kyani & Co., Mumbai, India

Established in 1904

For a taste of Mumbai's Irani café culture, head to Kyani & Co. in Dhobi Talao. The café belongs to a tradition shaped by Iranian immigrants who opened cafés across the city, creating accessible places where people from different backgrounds could sit down for a cup of chai and a quick meal.

Come for the Irani chai, served sweet and milky, and stay for the buttery brun maska, a bread roll paired with butter, or a plate of kheema if you're hungry. The pleasure is in the ordinary business of the place: a quick breakfast, a conversation over tea, a customer who knows what to order without looking at the menu. Kyani is also a reminder that Mumbai's café history doesn't begin and end with grand restaurants. Much of it lives in these working neighbourhood institutions, where the food is comforting and the day moves at its own pace.

A Brasileira, Lisbon, Portugal

Opened in 1905

On Rua Garrett in Lisbon's Chiado district, A Brasileira began as a shop selling Brazilian coffee. In its early days, customers who bought ground coffee could receive a cup to try. By 1908, the business had become a café, drawing a crowd that included artists, writers, politicians and the city's literary circles.

The Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa was among its famous regulars, and a bronze statue of him now sits outside, where visitors often stop for a photograph. Resist the urge to make that the whole visit. Take a table, order a bica, the local espresso, and watch Chiado go about its day. The neighbourhood is ideal for a long wander afterwards, with bookshops, theatres and old streets close by. A Brasileira is popular with visitors, certainly, but its place in Lisbon's cultural life gives it more to offer than a photogenic façade.

Café Sperl, Vienna, Austria

Since 1880

Vienna's coffeehouse tradition is built around the idea that a café can be a second living room. At Café Sperl, opened in 1880, that idea still feels tangible. Marble tables, Thonet chairs and billiard tables give the room a lived-in elegance, without making it feel like a museum exhibit. Artists, musicians and writers once gathered here, and the café remains a place where customers can sit for a while without being hurried along.

Order a classic Viennese coffee, such as a melange, and a slice of Sperl Torte. If you have time, stay long enough to notice the room itself: the newspaper tables, the old furnishings and the gentle background hum of people talking. Vienna has more famous coffeehouses, but Sperl offers a particularly satisfying version of the tradition. It is close enough to the Naschmarkt to combine with a market wander, though you may find yourself reluctant to leave your table.