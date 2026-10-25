The old-school coffee shops worth travelling for, from Tokyo to Vienna

A good coffee shop can tell you a surprising amount about a city. Look beyond the new cafés with their tasting flights and carefully styled cups, and you'll find places that have been serving the same neighbourhood for generations. Some are barely larger than a living room. Others have grand interiors, waiters in formal jackets and menus that encourage you to stay for lunch. What they share is a sense of continuity. People still come to meet, read the paper, eat something familiar or sit alone with a coffee and no particular reason to leave.
These are the old-school coffee shops worth building a trip around.
Since 1948
In Ginza, a district better known for luxury shopping and immaculate department stores, Café de l’Ambre is a place to take coffee seriously. Founded by Ichiro Sekiguchi in 1948, it has remained devoted to the drink, with house-roasted beans and coffee prepared using a flannel filter. The approach is deliberately measured, letting the flavour develop without rushing the process.
Some of its appeal lies in the way it resists the usual café distractions. This is a place to concentrate on what is in the cup. Order the house blend if the menu feels daunting, or ask about the single-origin coffees. Depending on what is available, you may encounter unusually aged beans, a speciality that has helped build the café's reputation among coffee enthusiasts. The shop is compact, so leave the laptop behind and give the visit your attention.
Founded in 1686
Le Procope in the Latin Quarter is often described as Paris's oldest café, and its history reaches back to a time when coffeehouses were becoming important places for public debate. Founded by Sicilian entrepreneur Francesco Procopio dei Coltelli, it attracted Enlightenment thinkers including Voltaire, Rousseau and Diderot. The café's long association with writers and political figures is part of its enduring appeal.
Today, it operates as a restaurant as well as a historic café, so this is a stop for a proper meal rather than just a quick espresso. The interiors are full of period details and historical references, giving you plenty to look at between courses. Go with time to spare and explore the surrounding streets afterwards. The Latin Quarter's bookshops and old lanes make it easy to turn a meal here into an afternoon spent walking through one of Paris's most storied neighbourhoods.
Established in 1904
For a taste of Mumbai's Irani café culture, head to Kyani & Co. in Dhobi Talao. The café belongs to a tradition shaped by Iranian immigrants who opened cafés across the city, creating accessible places where people from different backgrounds could sit down for a cup of chai and a quick meal.
Come for the Irani chai, served sweet and milky, and stay for the buttery brun maska, a bread roll paired with butter, or a plate of kheema if you're hungry. The pleasure is in the ordinary business of the place: a quick breakfast, a conversation over tea, a customer who knows what to order without looking at the menu. Kyani is also a reminder that Mumbai's café history doesn't begin and end with grand restaurants. Much of it lives in these working neighbourhood institutions, where the food is comforting and the day moves at its own pace.
Opened in 1905
On Rua Garrett in Lisbon's Chiado district, A Brasileira began as a shop selling Brazilian coffee. In its early days, customers who bought ground coffee could receive a cup to try. By 1908, the business had become a café, drawing a crowd that included artists, writers, politicians and the city's literary circles.
The Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa was among its famous regulars, and a bronze statue of him now sits outside, where visitors often stop for a photograph. Resist the urge to make that the whole visit. Take a table, order a bica, the local espresso, and watch Chiado go about its day. The neighbourhood is ideal for a long wander afterwards, with bookshops, theatres and old streets close by. A Brasileira is popular with visitors, certainly, but its place in Lisbon's cultural life gives it more to offer than a photogenic façade.
Since 1880
Vienna's coffeehouse tradition is built around the idea that a café can be a second living room. At Café Sperl, opened in 1880, that idea still feels tangible. Marble tables, Thonet chairs and billiard tables give the room a lived-in elegance, without making it feel like a museum exhibit. Artists, musicians and writers once gathered here, and the café remains a place where customers can sit for a while without being hurried along.
Order a classic Viennese coffee, such as a melange, and a slice of Sperl Torte. If you have time, stay long enough to notice the room itself: the newspaper tables, the old furnishings and the gentle background hum of people talking. Vienna has more famous coffeehouses, but Sperl offers a particularly satisfying version of the tradition. It is close enough to the Naschmarkt to combine with a market wander, though you may find yourself reluctant to leave your table.
Opened in 1954
At Pellegrini’s on Bourke Street, Melbourne's Italian café culture is served without much fuss. The espresso bar opened in the 1950s and has retained the feel of a neighbourhood institution, with a long counter, a steady stream of customers and a menu that stretches beyond coffee into hearty Italian comfort food.
Take a seat at the counter and order an espresso, then consider staying for a bowl of minestrone or a plate of pasta. Pellegrini’s is not the place to chase a meticulously described tasting note. Its appeal is the rhythm of the room and the feeling that the café has long been woven into the city's everyday life. For visitors exploring central Melbourne, it is an easy stop between galleries, theatres and the city's laneways. Come hungry, and don't expect to be the only person who has made a detour for it.
The best of these cafés are not preserved in amber. Their interiors and menus may draw visitors, but their real character comes from being used. People still meet here, return to familiar orders and take a little longer over a cup than the day strictly requires. That is reason enough to put one on the itinerary.
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