Six cities where coffee culture is worth travelling for

Coffee culture is no longer limited to knowing the difference between a flat white and a cortado. Across the world, cities have developed their own rituals, flavours and spaces around the humble cup — from centuries-old coffee houses to minimalist specialty cafés. For travellers who plan their itineraries around their next brew, these seven cities are worth adding to the list.
Hanoi offers a coffee experience unlike almost anywhere else. Vietnamese coffee is often prepared using a phin filter, producing a strong, concentrated brew that is traditionally enjoyed with condensed milk. The city is also synonymous with egg coffee, where a creamy, meringue-like topping transforms the drink into something closer to dessert. Sitting beside a busy street with a small glass of iced coffee is as much a part of the experience as the drink itself.
Coffee in Istanbul comes with history. Turkish coffee is prepared by simmering finely ground beans with water, traditionally in a cezve, before being served unfiltered in small cups. The resulting drink is rich, intense and distinctly textured. Beyond the coffee itself, the city’s historic coffee houses offer a glimpse into a centuries-old social tradition.
Tokyo approaches coffee with the same precision it brings to many other culinary traditions. From kissaten-style cafés preserving an older aesthetic to modern specialty coffee bars, the city offers plenty of ways to drink and appreciate coffee. Hand-brewed pour-overs, meticulously calibrated espresso and carefully sourced beans are common sights.
Vienna’s coffee houses are institutions in their own right. The traditional café is associated with lingering over coffee, conversation and newspapers rather than simply grabbing a takeaway cup. Order a melange, settle into a classic café and take your time, the leisurely pace is part of the culture.
As Ethiopia is widely regarded as the birthplace of coffee, Addis Ababa is an essential stop for anyone interested in its origins. Traditional coffee ceremonies involve roasting, grinding and brewing beans in a communal setting, turning preparation into a social ritual rather than a quick caffeine fix.
Colombia’s reputation as a coffee-producing country makes Bogotá an interesting place to explore how the bean travels from farm to cup. The city has developed a growing specialty coffee scene, with cafés showcasing beans from different Colombian regions and highlighting variations in flavour and processing.
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