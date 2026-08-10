Six cities where coffee culture is worth travelling for

Coffee culture is no longer limited to knowing the difference between a flat white and a cortado. Across the world, cities have developed their own rituals, flavours and spaces around the humble cup — from centuries-old coffee houses to minimalist specialty cafés. For travellers who plan their itineraries around their next brew, these seven cities are worth adding to the list.

Six cities where a good cup tells a story

1. Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi offers a coffee experience unlike almost anywhere else. Vietnamese coffee is often prepared using a phin filter, producing a strong, concentrated brew that is traditionally enjoyed with condensed milk. The city is also synonymous with egg coffee, where a creamy, meringue-like topping transforms the drink into something closer to dessert. Sitting beside a busy street with a small glass of iced coffee is as much a part of the experience as the drink itself.