Exploring Caribbean flavours in Chennai

The Caribbean Hibiscus Sorrel is a good place to begin at DOU Brew Room & Bakehouse’s new Islas Del Caribe menu. Made with hibiscus, ginger, clove, cinnamon and orange, the drink has the warmth of mulled wine without the alcohol. It is fragrant, gently spiced, and a welcome start to a meal that doesn't shy away from flavour.
The menu draws on Caribbean cooking, moving between smoky grilled meats, seafood and dishes with a good bit of heat. Some plates are more successful than others, but there are a couple worth making a trip for.
The Bajan Prawn Skewers arrived with an enticing marinade of herbs, mustard, lime and Scotch bonnet. The prawns, unfortunately, had spent a little too long on the grill and were chewier than they should have been. The seasoning, though, was excellent. Caribbean pepper relish brought a sharp, spicy kick, while the accompanying pineapple and beans helped round out the plate. With better attention to the protein, this could easily have been one of the menu's strongest dishes.
The Cuban Mojo Pork Skewers were next. Marinated with sour orange, garlic, oregano and cumin, the pork had a clean, citrusy flavour.
Vegetarians should make a beeline for the Crispy Callaloo Fritters with Mango Habanero Drizzle. Callaloo and crispy shallots are tucked into a light chickpea flour batter, then fried until mildly crisp. The result is rather like a familiar Indian cutlet, but with a Caribbean detour. The mango habanero sauce is sweet at first, before the heat catches up. Microgreens and edible flowers add freshness, keeping the mango from becoming too much. This is an easy recommendation.
The Creole Prawn & Okra was another highlight. Jumbo prawns sit in a spiced tomato and coconut sauce with thyme and green onion, with plantain chips as well. The seasoning penetrates the seafood well, and the sauce is rich without losing its character. Okra can be a difficult sell for anyone who dislikes its slippery texture. Here, it works beautifully, soaking up the sauce and giving the dish substance.
Ropa Vieja, the slow-braised beef dish, is worth ordering for its tender meat and tomato sofrito, flavoured with bell peppers, olives and cumin. A toast is provided for scooping up the beef and sauce, and thinly sliced radish offers a little contrast. It is hearty, well-seasoned comfort food, and one of the more satisfying plates of the meal.
We finished with Caribbean Tepache, a pineapple and orange drink flavoured with ginger, spices and banana peel. It was fruit-forward and fragrant, a pleasant close after all that seasoning.
Meal for two: Rs 1800++. On till October 31 from 12 pm onwards. At DOU Nungambakka and Alwarpet.
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