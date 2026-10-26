Exploring Caribbean flavours in Chennai

The Caribbean Hibiscus Sorrel is a good place to begin at DOU Brew Room & Bakehouse’s new Islas Del Caribe menu. Made with hibiscus, ginger, clove, cinnamon and orange, the drink has the warmth of mulled wine without the alcohol. It is fragrant, gently spiced, and a welcome start to a meal that doesn't shy away from flavour.

A taste of the tropics

The menu draws on Caribbean cooking, moving between smoky grilled meats, seafood and dishes with a good bit of heat. Some plates are more successful than others, but there are a couple worth making a trip for.

The Bajan Prawn Skewers arrived with an enticing marinade of herbs, mustard, lime and Scotch bonnet. The prawns, unfortunately, had spent a little too long on the grill and were chewier than they should have been. The seasoning, though, was excellent. Caribbean pepper relish brought a sharp, spicy kick, while the accompanying pineapple and beans helped round out the plate. With better attention to the protein, this could easily have been one of the menu's strongest dishes.