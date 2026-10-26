The curious birth story of Maine's viral lobster ice cream

Food experimentation has to be one of the biggest cultural shifts defining people these days. While some prefer to go with their regulars, others rely on the saying ‘go big or go home’. In one such questionable collaboration in the food world, lobster ice cream is taking the center stage and has become the talk of the town today.

A scoop of seafood? How lobster ice cream became a Maine favourite

At Ben & Bill’s Chocolate Emporium, a sweet shop in Bar Harbor, Maine, USA, one of the most talked-about treats is lobster ice cream, a curious combination of the state’s much-loved seafood and a cold, creamy dessert. As the scorching summer heat sweeps across the coast, cold treats are always a favourite. But seafood deserves its share of the spotlight too, so why not bring the two together for an unexpected combination, right? The eyebrow raising combination is a mix of light butter-flavored ice cream and actual chunks of fresh lobster meat. It’s like a savoury twist on traditional butter pecan or butter crunch.

This unique combination has a backstory as well. The creation dates back roughly three decades. Reports suggest that according to the shop’s account, a couple visiting from New York stopped by and were impressed by its peanut butter fudge. However, they had one playful criticism: a sweet shop in Maine could not earn top marks without offering something made with the state’s famous lobster.