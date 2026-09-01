What is Ramassery Idli? The flat, soft idli with an unique cooking tradition

Idli comes in various varieties such as Kanchipuram idli and thatte idli. What makes Ramassery idli unique is its flat appearance like that of a dosa, a different way of preparation, and the softness of its texture. This variety of idli can be found in the village of Ramassery, located in Palakkad.

Ramassery idli: From weavers to a cherished culinary tradition

The history of Ramassery idli is intertwined with the Mudaliar community. It was comprised of weavers who migrated from cities like Kanchipuram, Tirupur and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu to settle in Ramassery and bring along with them the recipe for their idlis. After falling out of favour due to dwindling demand for their wares, they started selling the idlis to labourers and farmers as well as for weddings and other functions. It was claimed that an individual called Chitori Ammal made the first one.