How Kanchipuram idli is associated with a 1,000-year-old temple tradition

Kanchipuram Idli is said to have originated from the temple town of Kanchipuram, where there have always been strong connections between food and worship. The idli is usually offered to Lord Vishnu as naivedyam in the Varadharaja Perumal Temple. After being offered, it is then distributed to devotees as prasadam. It is unique in its appearance and flavour.

The sacred tradition behind preparing Kanchipuram Idli

The custom is linked to the madapalli of the temple, which means 'the holy kitchen' of the temple. Some references describe the origins of the recipe in association with ancient temple practices of the Vaishnava sect and also in the Vaikhanasa Agama, which is a Sanskrit tradition dictating religious practices.