Recipes

Tricolour pairings: Independence Day 2026 recipes to try

Instead of picking dishes one colour at a time, here are ready-made pairings — three dishes that share a course and look great together on the same plate
Independence Day recipes to try
3 easy tricolour menus to make this Independence Day 2026
Updated on
4 min read

On Independence Day 2026, skip the single tricolour dish and build a menu that carries the flag through the whole meal. Each pairing below brings together a saffron, a white, and a green dish that already taste great side by side — a smoky paneer starter, a rich rice-and-curry spread, and a dessert course to close things out.

Paneer Tikka Kebab easy recipe
Paneer Tikka Kebab

Starter

Paneer Tikka Kebab

Serves 3-4

  • 250g paneer, cubed

  • 1/2 cup thick curd

  • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

  • 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp kasuri methi

  • 1 tbsp oil, salt, lemon juice

  • Onion and bell pepper, cubed

Mix curd with all spices, oil, salt, and lemon juice into a thick marinade. Coat paneer, onion, and pepper; rest 30 minutes. Skewer and grill or pan-sear on high heat, turning until charred at the edges (5-7 minutes). Serve hot.

Boondi Raita

Serves 3-4

  • 1 cup curd, whisked

  • 1/2 cup plain boondi

  • 1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder

  • Salt, a pinch of chaat masala

Whisk curd smooth, add a splash of water to loosen slightly. Soak boondi in warm water for 5 minutes, squeeze out, and stir into the curd. Season with cumin powder, salt, and chaat masala. Chill before serving.

quick Boondi Raita recipe
Boondi Raita

Green Chutney

Makes about 1 cup

  • 1 cup coriander leaves

  • 1/2 cup mint leaves

  • 1-2 green chillies

  • 1 tsp ginger, chopped

  • 1 tbsp roasted chana dal

  • Juice of 1 lemon, salt

Blend everything with a splash of water until smooth. Adjust salt and lemon to taste.

Kesar Pulao recipe
Kesar Pulao

Mains

Kesar Pulao

Serves 3-4

  • 1 cup basmati rice, soaked 20 min

  • A few saffron strands soaked in 2 tbsp warm milk

  • 1 bay leaf, 2-3 cloves, 1 cinnamon stick, 2 cardamom pods

  • 1 tbsp ghee, salt

  • 2 cups water

Heat ghee, add whole spices and sauté briefly. Add drained rice, stir gently for a minute, then add water, saffron milk, and salt. Bring to a boil, cover, and simmer on low until rice is cooked (12-15 minutes). Fluff before serving.

Palak Paneer

Serves 3-4

  • 250g spinach, blanched and puréed

  • 200g paneer, cubed

  • 1 onion, 1 tomato, 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

  • 1 tsp cumin seeds, 1/2 tsp garam masala

  • 2 tbsp cream (optional), oil, salt

Sauté cumin seeds in oil, add onion until golden, then ginger-garlic paste and tomato until soft. Add spinach purée, garam masala, and salt; simmer 5 minutes. Add paneer cubes and cream, cook 2-3 minutes more.

Chicken Rezala recipe
Chicken Rezala

Chicken Rezala

Serves 3-4

  • 500g chicken

  • 1/2 cup curd, 2 tbsp cashew paste, 1 tbsp poppy seed paste (optional)

  • 2 green chillies, 1 tsp ginger paste, 1/2 tsp garlic paste

  • 1 tsp garam masala (white, no red chilli or turmeric), ghee, salt

  • A few drops kewra water (optional)

Marinate chicken in curd, cashew paste, ginger-garlic, and salt for 30 minutes. Cook in ghee on low heat until chicken is tender, stirring in green chillies and garam masala midway. Keep the gravy pale — avoid red chilli or turmeric for the signature white-cream colour.

Gajar ka Halwa recipe
Gajar ka Halwa

Dessert

Gajar ka Halwa

Serves 3-4

  • 500g carrots, grated

  • 2 cups milk

  • 3-4 tbsp sugar

  • 2 tbsp ghee

  • Cardamom powder, chopped cashews and raisins

Simmer grated carrots in milk on medium-low heat, stirring often, until milk is absorbed (25-30 minutes). Add ghee and sugar, cook until thickened. Finish with cardamom powder and nuts.

Rasmalai

Serves 3-4 (using store-bought rasgulla to keep it quick)

  • 6-8 rasgullas, lightly squeezed

  • 2 cups milk

  • 2 tbsp sugar

  • A few saffron strands, cardamom powder, chopped pistachios

Simmer milk with sugar and saffron until slightly reduced (10-12 minutes). Cool slightly, add cardamom powder. Soak squeezed rasgullas in this milk for at least an hour in the fridge. Garnish with pistachios before serving.

Pista Kulfi

Serves 3-4

  • 2 cups full-fat milk

  • 3 tbsp condensed milk

  • 1/4 cup pistachios, ground coarse

  • Cardamom powder, a few saffron strands (optional)

Simmer milk on medium-low heat until slightly reduced (about 10 minutes). Stir in condensed milk, ground pistachios, and cardamom powder. Pour into kulfi moulds or small cups and freeze for 5-6 hours until set.

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