Tricolour pairings: Independence Day 2026 recipes to try

On Independence Day 2026, skip the single tricolour dish and build a menu that carries the flag through the whole meal. Each pairing below brings together a saffron, a white, and a green dish that already taste great side by side — a smoky paneer starter, a rich rice-and-curry spread, and a dessert course to close things out.
Serves 3-4
250g paneer, cubed
1/2 cup thick curd
1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
1 tsp red chilli powder, 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp garam masala, 1 tsp kasuri methi
1 tbsp oil, salt, lemon juice
Onion and bell pepper, cubed
Mix curd with all spices, oil, salt, and lemon juice into a thick marinade. Coat paneer, onion, and pepper; rest 30 minutes. Skewer and grill or pan-sear on high heat, turning until charred at the edges (5-7 minutes). Serve hot.
Serves 3-4
1 cup curd, whisked
1/2 cup plain boondi
1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder
Salt, a pinch of chaat masala
Whisk curd smooth, add a splash of water to loosen slightly. Soak boondi in warm water for 5 minutes, squeeze out, and stir into the curd. Season with cumin powder, salt, and chaat masala. Chill before serving.
Makes about 1 cup
1 cup coriander leaves
1/2 cup mint leaves
1-2 green chillies
1 tsp ginger, chopped
1 tbsp roasted chana dal
Juice of 1 lemon, salt
Blend everything with a splash of water until smooth. Adjust salt and lemon to taste.
Serves 3-4
1 cup basmati rice, soaked 20 min
A few saffron strands soaked in 2 tbsp warm milk
1 bay leaf, 2-3 cloves, 1 cinnamon stick, 2 cardamom pods
1 tbsp ghee, salt
2 cups water
Heat ghee, add whole spices and sauté briefly. Add drained rice, stir gently for a minute, then add water, saffron milk, and salt. Bring to a boil, cover, and simmer on low until rice is cooked (12-15 minutes). Fluff before serving.
Serves 3-4
250g spinach, blanched and puréed
200g paneer, cubed
1 onion, 1 tomato, 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
1 tsp cumin seeds, 1/2 tsp garam masala
2 tbsp cream (optional), oil, salt
Sauté cumin seeds in oil, add onion until golden, then ginger-garlic paste and tomato until soft. Add spinach purée, garam masala, and salt; simmer 5 minutes. Add paneer cubes and cream, cook 2-3 minutes more.
Serves 3-4
500g chicken
1/2 cup curd, 2 tbsp cashew paste, 1 tbsp poppy seed paste (optional)
2 green chillies, 1 tsp ginger paste, 1/2 tsp garlic paste
1 tsp garam masala (white, no red chilli or turmeric), ghee, salt
A few drops kewra water (optional)
Marinate chicken in curd, cashew paste, ginger-garlic, and salt for 30 minutes. Cook in ghee on low heat until chicken is tender, stirring in green chillies and garam masala midway. Keep the gravy pale — avoid red chilli or turmeric for the signature white-cream colour.
Serves 3-4
500g carrots, grated
2 cups milk
3-4 tbsp sugar
2 tbsp ghee
Cardamom powder, chopped cashews and raisins
Simmer grated carrots in milk on medium-low heat, stirring often, until milk is absorbed (25-30 minutes). Add ghee and sugar, cook until thickened. Finish with cardamom powder and nuts.
Serves 3-4 (using store-bought rasgulla to keep it quick)
6-8 rasgullas, lightly squeezed
2 cups milk
2 tbsp sugar
A few saffron strands, cardamom powder, chopped pistachios
Simmer milk with sugar and saffron until slightly reduced (10-12 minutes). Cool slightly, add cardamom powder. Soak squeezed rasgullas in this milk for at least an hour in the fridge. Garnish with pistachios before serving.
Serves 3-4
2 cups full-fat milk
3 tbsp condensed milk
1/4 cup pistachios, ground coarse
Cardamom powder, a few saffron strands (optional)
Simmer milk on medium-low heat until slightly reduced (about 10 minutes). Stir in condensed milk, ground pistachios, and cardamom powder. Pour into kulfi moulds or small cups and freeze for 5-6 hours until set.
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