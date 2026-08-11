Tricolour pairings: Independence Day 2026 recipes to try

Dessert

Gajar ka Halwa

Serves 3-4

500g carrots, grated

2 cups milk

3-4 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp ghee

Cardamom powder, chopped cashews and raisins

Simmer grated carrots in milk on medium-low heat, stirring often, until milk is absorbed (25-30 minutes). Add ghee and sugar, cook until thickened. Finish with cardamom powder and nuts.

Rasmalai

Serves 3-4 (using store-bought rasgulla to keep it quick)

6-8 rasgullas, lightly squeezed

2 cups milk

2 tbsp sugar

A few saffron strands, cardamom powder, chopped pistachios

Simmer milk with sugar and saffron until slightly reduced (10-12 minutes). Cool slightly, add cardamom powder. Soak squeezed rasgullas in this milk for at least an hour in the fridge. Garnish with pistachios before serving.

Pista Kulfi

Serves 3-4

2 cups full-fat milk

3 tbsp condensed milk

1/4 cup pistachios, ground coarse

Cardamom powder, a few saffron strands (optional)

Simmer milk on medium-low heat until slightly reduced (about 10 minutes). Stir in condensed milk, ground pistachios, and cardamom powder. Pour into kulfi moulds or small cups and freeze for 5-6 hours until set.