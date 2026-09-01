Why you owe your morning coffee to a Sufi saint?

There is something almost romantic about that first cup of coffee — the warmth of the mug between your palms, the heady aroma rising with the steam and that first bittersweet sip slowly bringing the morning to life. But did you know that your daily love affair with coffee may have begun with a Sufi saint and seven secret beans?

The Sufi saint behind your morning coffee

Long before coffee became a ritual in Indian homes, bustling cafés and sleepy mornings, legend has it that a 17th-century Sufi saint carried seven precious coffee beans from Yemen to India, carefully hidden during his journey. “This is a story I love telling everyone,” says Bhargavi S Sekar, resident naturalist at The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary, speaking to Indulge during a nature trail in the Scotland of India, Coorg. “Legend has it that Baba Budan, also known as Hazrat Shah Jamer Allah Mazarabi, was a 17th-century Sufi saint and traveller who encountered coffee during his travels through Yemen. By then, coffee had already become an important part of social and religious life in the region.”