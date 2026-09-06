New to speciality coffee? Here’s how to make sense of it all

You have probably seen it on café menus, coffee bags and increasingly on Instagram: speciality coffee. It sounds impressive, costs a little more and often comes with words like washed, natural, single origin, altitude and tasting notes. But what does it actually mean?

For a beginner, the easiest way to think about speciality coffee is that it is less about a particular drink and more about the quality, character and story behind the coffee. The Specialty Coffee Association defines it as a coffee or coffee experience recognised for distinctive attributes that give it significant extra value in the marketplace. That can include what the coffee tastes like, where it comes from, who produced it and how it was grown and processed.

It starts with the bean

Before your latte reaches the counter, there is a long journey involved. Speciality coffee generally places greater emphasis on the quality of the green coffee, from cultivation and harvesting to processing and drying. Producers may selectively harvest ripe coffee cherries and pay close attention to how the beans are processed, because all of this can influence what eventually ends up in your cup.

You may see terms such as washed, natural or honey on a café menu. These refer to processing methods used after the coffee cherries are harvested. They can influence the flavour and texture of the finished coffee, although they are not flavour guarantees.

Then there is origin

If your coffee menu tells you the country, region, farm or even producer, that is usually a sign that the café is interested in telling you more about the coffee itself.

You might come across an Ethiopian coffee with floral and citrus notes, a Colombian coffee with caramel or stone-fruit characteristics, or an Indian coffee with a completely different profile. These descriptions are not ingredients added to the beans. They are ways of describing aromas and flavours that can naturally occur in the cup.

Origin, traceability and processing information are all considered part of the wider picture of coffee value in the SCA's current Coffee Value Assessment system.