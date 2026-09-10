What was the Mahabharata’s magical vessel that never ran out of food?

At the beginning of their 12 years in exile, the Pandavas were concerned about how they could feed the rishis that accompanied them. Rishi Dhaumya suggested that Yudhishthira should pray to Surya, as he was the one who gave food to everyone. Yudhishthira meditated in front of the Sun, standing in the river Ganga and praying for many days on end while taking only air as nourishment. Surya was pleased by his prayers and offered him the Akshay Patra. The vessel would always have food as long as Draupadi had not eaten from it.
Yudhishthira came back and respectfully placed the copper plate before Dhaumya. Though there was very little food cooked by her, it was sufficient to fill the copper plate. First the Pandavas offered the guests the food, and then they ate. Draupadi used to eat after all others had eaten. During exile, the Pandavas performed acts of charity and religious sacrifices. They welcomed many sages and guests, and Draupadi used the Akshay Patra to feed them.
Duryodhana, on the other hand, could not tolerate their peaceful life. He made a plan to disturb this peace through Sage Durvasa, who was known for his bad temper. Sage Durvasa came to Duryodhana at Hastinapur along with 100 disciples. Duryodhana entertained him with great pomp and joy. After this, he requested Sage Durvasa to ask for a boon from him.
This strategy was successful. Durvasa arrived at the hermitage of Yudhishthira after Draupadi had her meals. He went with his disciples to take a bath in a nearby river. Draupadi was horrified by the large number of guests that had come. Akshay Patra was empty, and Draupadi couldn't prepare food for such a huge crowd.
She called on Krishna. As soon as Krishna appeared, he asked for the plate. He found a little piece of vegetable remaining on the plate and ate it, saying that all souls of the world would get satisfied. Then, Krishna told Sahadeva to invite the wise men to lunch. At this point, Durvasa and his followers got filled up completely and were unable to eat even a bite. In fear of being scolded by the Pandavas, who might get upset if they were not present, they secretly left.
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