What was the Mahabharata’s magical vessel that never ran out of food?

At the beginning of their 12 years in exile, the Pandavas were concerned about how they could feed the rishis that accompanied them. Rishi Dhaumya suggested that Yudhishthira should pray to Surya, as he was the one who gave food to everyone. Yudhishthira meditated in front of the Sun, standing in the river Ganga and praying for many days on end while taking only air as nourishment. Surya was pleased by his prayers and offered him the Akshay Patra. The vessel would always have food as long as Draupadi had not eaten from it.

How did Akshay Patra save the Pandavas?

Yudhishthira came back and respectfully placed the copper plate before Dhaumya. Though there was very little food cooked by her, it was sufficient to fill the copper plate. First the Pandavas offered the guests the food, and then they ate. Draupadi used to eat after all others had eaten. During exile, the Pandavas performed acts of charity and religious sacrifices. They welcomed many sages and guests, and Draupadi used the Akshay Patra to feed them.