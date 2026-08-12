Panipuri origins: Did Draupadi create it to feed the Pandavas?

There are many legends about the origin of panipuri, but one of the most interesting legends dates back to the time of the Mahabharata. As per the popular story, Draupadi invented the delicacy because Kunti offered her just a little bit of food with which she was asked to feed all five brothers. There is also another legend about the creation of this dish in ancient Magadha in Bihar.

The panipuri legend: Draupadi’s test and the origins of phulki

This tale takes place when the Pandavas were in exile. The newly married Draupadi was said to be undergoing some tests by her mother-in-law, Kunti. In order to test her ingenuity, Kunti gave her the leftover parts of the potato dish and a small piece of dough made from wheat.