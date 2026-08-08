Avial & the Mahabharata: The legendary story behind Kerala’s iconic dish

Did you know Kerala’s beloved Avial is linked to an intriguing Mahabharata legend? According to popular folklore, Bhim created the dish while working as a royal cook in King Virata’s palace during the Pandavas’ exile. Using the vegetables available in the kitchen, along with coconut, yoghurt, and coconut oil, he is said to have created this delicious mixed-vegetable dish. Whether myth or history, Avial remains a timeless symbol of Kerala’s culinary tradition and zero-waste cooking.