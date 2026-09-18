Where Chola history meets Chennai’s cocktail scene

The Cholas ruled much of southern India for centuries, building a kingdom whose influence reached across the Indian Ocean becoming part of the wider cultural and commercial world that historian William Dalrymple has described as the “Indosphere”. Their world left behind extraordinary records in stone and inscription, including glimpses of the food offered in temple kitchens. ITC Grand Chola, Guindy has taken that history as inspiration for Cholatails, a cocktail menu that reaches into Chola-era ingredients, landscapes, trade, and mythology.

What if Chola history came as a cocktail?

We started with the Roja. Gin, aromatised wine, litchi, rose, lime, and chia seeds settled at the bottom of the glass, and the whole thing a soft pink. The drink is delicate and floral, a fitting beginning for history-laden menu, where flowers have never been far from food, ritual or celebration.

The fish on this coast has long been part of its culinary identity, and the Meen varuval that arrived at the table carried that connection. Flaky, mildly spiced, with a deep red char on the outside and a faint tang underneath.

The Pachai came next and this is our personal favourite. Vodka, moringa, green apple, lime, fizz, drawing on the green abundance associated with the Sangam Tamil landscape, Marutham. The murungai is present but only faintly, which is the right decision: it adds an earthiness that grounds the green apple without alarming anyone who approaches moringa with suspicion.