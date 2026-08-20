How are home cooks mastering the art of Indian micro-cuisines?

In the glossy pages of food journals and high-end restaurant menus, India’s culinary narrative is currently obsessed with "micro-cuisines." We celebrate the unearthing of hyper-regional recipes, marvel at native ingredients, and applaud chefs who travel to distant villages to document forgotten traditions. Yet, in the sprawling urban high-rises of Delhi NCR, a far quieter, vastly more profound culinary integration has been unfolding for decades—right inside our domestic kitchens.

Home cooks tell the stories of Indian micro-cuisine through ingredients, textures and flavours

Consider my cook, Seema. A few days ago, when I asked her to make sambar and rice for lunch at my Noida apartment, her eyes lit up. She offered to prepare it the way she had learnt at another house where she works—a cross-cultural home where a Tamil woman is married to a Bengali man. What arrived at my table was a delightfully tart, pumpkin-and-carrot-laden sambar, accompanied by a crisp French bean stir-fry tempered with toasted urad dal.