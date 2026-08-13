Why should butter chicken be included in your culinary conversations, again?

There is a reason for that. A smoky tandoori chicken swimming in a velvety tomato gravy with just enough butter to make your cardiologist sigh, scooped up with a hot butter naan, is not merely dinner in Delhi. It is muscle memory. Which makes me wonder: when did loving butter chicken become uncool?

Don't get me wrong. I love what is happening to Punjabi food right now. For decades, the cuisine was flattened into three dishes and a basket of naan. Finally, chefs are talking about forgotten recipes, pastoral cooking, seasonal vegetables, family kitchens and the extraordinary diversity that existed long before Punjabi food became shorthand for "North Indian". It is a correction that was long overdue.

Somewhere along the way, though, we confused expanding the conversation with replacing it. Traditional became virtuous and popular became pedestrian. If you really understood food, apparently, you had to distance yourself from butter chicken. It is culinary snobbery dressed up as discernment.

Perhaps that is why, with Independence Day around the corner, butter chicken deserves another look. Not because it is India's greatest dish, but because it tells one of India's greatest food stories.