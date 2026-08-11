This Delhi diner brings Japanese - inspired plates to the table

After a long workday, sometimes all we need is a good cocktail, comforting food and great company. Known for its omakase-style bar experience, Call Me Ten in Vasant Vihar has unveiled a refreshed menu inspired by Japanese izakayas, designed for slow conversations and leisurely evenings.
What to order at Call Me Ten?
The new menu draws inspiration from founder Karran R Chawla's recent travels through Japan. "The trip made me realise how quickly food is evolving because of globalisation and through shared experiences," says Chawla. One of his biggest takeaways was Japan's thriving izakaya culture, where small, shareable dishes encourage conversation over drinks.
Izakaya-inspired plates
Surprisingly, it was the humble pizzetta, served in neighbourhood bars and izakayas, that became one of the key inspirations for the restaurant's latest offerings. It introduces Izakaya-style Pizzettas—Miso Margherita, Mushroom & Truffle, Gochujang Chicken and Ebi Yuzu Kosho. The Gochujang Chicken combines Japanese chilli paste with savoury chicken for a smoky, spicy bite that pairs naturally with one of the restaurant's cocktails. Chawla, however, recommends the Mushroom & Truffle Pizzetta. "I'd pair one of our tequila cocktails with the Mushroom & Truffle Pizzetta. The earthy mushrooms, garlic soy butter and truffle oil work beautifully with the bright citrus notes in the cocktail," he says.
The menu is peppered with Japanese and Korean influences, but never feels confused. Instead, the flavours complement one another while retaining their individual identities.
Beyond personal taste
Interestingly, Chawla personally eats very little meat apart from chicken, but that hasn't stopped him from building a menu that explores a broad spectrum of ingredients. "Whenever I travel, I believe it's important to experience the local food culture as authentically as possible. I like tasting different ingredients and regional specialties because that's the best way to understand the flavours, techniques and traditions behind a cuisine."
After returning to India, Chawla and his partners worked closely with the chefs, experimenting with ingredients and recipes inspired by Japan while adapting them for Indian diners. "It involved plenty of trial and error," he says. "Every destination teaches me something new—whether it's an ingredient, a technique or a flavour combination.”
What to order
Among the starters, the Tamago Yaki, layered with seasoned chicken mince, is soft, comforting and almost melts in the mouth. The Chicken Chilli Gyoza delivers a satisfying kick and makes for an easy companion to the cocktail menu.
Vegetarians have plenty to look forward to as well. The Chilli Crunch Avocado & Tofu offers texture and spice, while the Charred Pineapple Ceviche balances sweetness, citrus and gentle heat with surprising finesse. The Avocado Taco, finished with aji amarillo, lime and coriander, is fresh and vibrant.
The standout, however, is the Smoked Duck Salad. Tender slices of duck, far from the chewy texture often associated with the meat, are paired with pickled vegetables, soy chilli dressing and bright citrus note. To end the meal, head to the bar for the Mango Sticky Rice cocktail. Made with white rum, mango yoghurt, sesame orgeat, rice and condensed milk, it is creamy, lightly sweet and dessert-like—that offers a fitting finale to a leisurely night.
For Chawla, though, the menu is only part of the experience. "The most rewarding part of building Call Me Ten isn't sitting down to eat," he says. "It's watching the restaurant come alive. I enjoy seeing the conversations a dish sparks, someone insisting everyone else at the table has to try a bite, or guests discovering something together. Food is about creating memories. We don't just think about flavour—we think about the experience people take away with them."
This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith
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