This Delhi diner brings Japanese - inspired plates to the table

What to order

Among the starters, the Tamago Yaki, layered with seasoned chicken mince, is soft, comforting and almost melts in the mouth. The Chicken Chilli Gyoza delivers a satisfying kick and makes for an easy companion to the cocktail menu.

Vegetarians have plenty to look forward to as well. The Chilli Crunch Avocado & Tofu offers texture and spice, while the Charred Pineapple Ceviche balances sweetness, citrus and gentle heat with surprising finesse. The Avocado Taco, finished with aji amarillo, lime and coriander, is fresh and vibrant.

The standout, however, is the Smoked Duck Salad. Tender slices of duck, far from the chewy texture often associated with the meat, are paired with pickled vegetables, soy chilli dressing and bright citrus note. To end the meal, head to the bar for the Mango Sticky Rice cocktail. Made with white rum, mango yoghurt, sesame orgeat, rice and condensed milk, it is creamy, lightly sweet and dessert-like—that offers a fitting finale to a leisurely night.

For Chawla, though, the menu is only part of the experience. "The most rewarding part of building Call Me Ten isn't sitting down to eat," he says. "It's watching the restaurant come alive. I enjoy seeing the conversations a dish sparks, someone insisting everyone else at the table has to try a bite, or guests discovering something together. Food is about creating memories. We don't just think about flavour—we think about the experience people take away with them."

This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith