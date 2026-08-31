Inside the world of Azerbaijani cuisine

Myriad influences

Azerbaijan’s position between Europe and Asia has created a layered culinary identity, they said. “The Persian influence appears in rice dishes, saffron, dried fruits and sweet-sour combinations; Turkish traditions contributed to the grilling, breads and meat preparations; the Russian influence is seen in certain preservations and urban dining practices; and Caucasian traditions shaped herbs, nuts, dairy and communal cooking. Hence, the Azerbaijani cuisine absorbed these influences while retaining its own character,” they added.

On 'The Caspian Table' menu, Plov, which is Pulao in India, best represented Azerbaijan’s culinary identity. It is far more than rice; it reflects celebration, hospitality and regional creativity. "Fragrant rice is paired with ingredients such as saffron, dried fruits, nuts or meat, depending on the style. For Azerbaijani families, preparing and serving plov often becomes a ceremonial expression of generosity, pride and togetherness," they said.

The cuisine changes noticeably across Azerbaijan’s regions. Baku has seafood and cosmopolitan influences. Ganja is known for hearty regional dishes and distinctive breads. Sheki is celebrated for rich culinary traditions, sweets and dishes influenced by its mountain environment.

'The Caspian Table' had an assortment of regional sweets, including Pakhlava, Shekerbura, Gata and Churchkhela. Dishes such as qutab, khinkali and chicken chakhokhbili took the centre stage. Live stations served freshly prepared Khachapuri, Lavash, Shashlik and Lyulya Kebabs, offering guests a taste of traditional cooking techniques.

Fire is central to Azerbaijani cooking, not simply as a technique but as part of the culinary culture. Charcoal grilling brings out the natural flavours of lamb, chicken, vegetables and fish, while high heat creates distinctive aromas and textures. Shashlik and other grilled preparations are closely associated with a social experience.