Delhi’s food scene is getting a new kind of window shopping. Across the city, tiny food windows are turning otherwise unremarkable street corners and shopfronts into destinations for specialty coffee, gourmet sandwiches, inventive drinks, and experimental bites. No reservations, elaborate menus or wait for a table. Just a quick glance at the menu, a ring of the bell and a carefully crafted order handed over. Part takeaway counter, part neighbourhood hangout, these compact windows are making everyday food runs a little more exciting, and perhaps even ritualistic.

Tucked into a corner of Chanakyapuri, The Dumbo X Perch Window at Hotel Diplomat brings together Dumbo Deli’s Florentine sandwiches and Perch’s specialty coffee. Opened in June, its classic European-style window on the hotel’s white facade evokes the charm of cafes abroad. Opening at 7.30 am, it also serves breakfast jars, bowls and smoothies. Photographer Lokesh Dang, who chanced upon it while looking for a quick dinner, found it a convenient spot for coffee and a croissant. “It was quick and the quality was the same as their restaurant inside,” she says.