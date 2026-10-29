Delhi

5 Delhi bakery-cafes serving the perfect coffee and cake combo

Discover the most aesthetic and comforting spots in the capital to satisfy your caffeine cravings alongside artisan bakes
5 Delhi bakery-cafes for great coffee and cake
Elma’s Bakery
Updated on
2 min read

Delhi boasts a vibrant culinary scene, but nothing quite beats the comfort of exceptional coffee paired with freshly baked goods. From cosy Tibetan corners to classic Victorian spaces, the capital offers incredible aesthetic spots to satisfy your cravings. Here are five standout bakery cafes you simply must visit right now.

Woeser Cafe & Bakery
Woeser Cafe & Bakery

Woeser Cafe & Bakery

Tucked in a cosy Tibetan colony, Woeser Cafe & Bakery offers an intimate, homey vibe. The menu boasts handmade cappuccinos, trendy Dalgona coffee, walnut tarts and exquisite carrot cake.

The Big Chill Cakery
The Big Chill Cakery

The Big Chill Cakery

Famous for its Pinterest-inspired pastel aesthetic, The Big Chill Cakery pairs classic-tasting coffees with massive portions of cheesecake, red velvet and banoffee pie.

Honey & Dough
Honey & Dough

Honey & Dough

With a bright, modern neighbourhood vibe, Honey & Dough serves reliably smooth espresso and delicate French-style pastries.

Theos
Theos

Theos

This bustling, upscale destination pairs rich, well-brewed coffee with extensive European bakes and whole cakes.

Elma’s Bakery
Elma’s Bakery

Elma’s Bakery

Stepping into Elma’s Bakery reveals a Victorian-era charm complete with stunning vintage floral decor.

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5 Delhi bakery-cafes for great coffee and cake
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