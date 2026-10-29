5 Delhi bakery-cafes serving the perfect coffee and cake combo

Delhi boasts a vibrant culinary scene, but nothing quite beats the comfort of exceptional coffee paired with freshly baked goods. From cosy Tibetan corners to classic Victorian spaces, the capital offers incredible aesthetic spots to satisfy your cravings. Here are five standout bakery cafes you simply must visit right now.
Tucked in a cosy Tibetan colony, Woeser Cafe & Bakery offers an intimate, homey vibe. The menu boasts handmade cappuccinos, trendy Dalgona coffee, walnut tarts and exquisite carrot cake.
Famous for its Pinterest-inspired pastel aesthetic, The Big Chill Cakery pairs classic-tasting coffees with massive portions of cheesecake, red velvet and banoffee pie.
With a bright, modern neighbourhood vibe, Honey & Dough serves reliably smooth espresso and delicate French-style pastries.
This bustling, upscale destination pairs rich, well-brewed coffee with extensive European bakes and whole cakes.