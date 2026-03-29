Explore the viral butter cake and Dubai Matilda cake from this Kolkata bakery

Kolkata may have hundreds of cloud kitchens, but only consistency gets you repeat customers, says Disha Agarwal. She owns the cloud bakery Dessert Odyssey, which offers a range of eggless desserts.

Agarwal's bakery went viral earlier this year for its butter cakes, which tap directly into social media-driven demand. This cake was originally trending in Delhi, and Agarwal introduced her version to Kolkata with a rich, all-butter base and Belgian chocolate chips.

Kolkata bakery Dessert Odyssey makes butter cake and desserts such as tres leches, Monte Carlo and tiramisu

“It’s not like a typical tea cake made with oil,” she says. “This one uses pure butter. If you warm it for 15 seconds, it’s just… divine.” The product quickly became a bestseller, and her kitchen currently produces up to a dozen cakes daily!

A newer iteration, featuring melted dark, milk, and white chocolate, leans into indulgence, especially when paired with ice cream.

The label’s menu also offers some classic favourites like tres leches, Monte Carlo, tiramisu, cookie pie and some new-age favourites like Reese’s peanut butter cookies, Dubai Matilda cake and more