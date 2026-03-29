Explore the viral butter cake and Dubai Matilda cake from this Kolkata bakery

Kolkata may have hundreds of cloud kitchens, but only consistency gets you repeat customers, says Disha Agarwal. She owns the cloud bakery Dessert Odyssey, which offers a range of eggless desserts.
Agarwal's bakery went viral earlier this year for its butter cakes, which tap directly into social media-driven demand. This cake was originally trending in Delhi, and Agarwal introduced her version to Kolkata with a rich, all-butter base and Belgian chocolate chips.
“It’s not like a typical tea cake made with oil,” she says. “This one uses pure butter. If you warm it for 15 seconds, it’s just… divine.” The product quickly became a bestseller, and her kitchen currently produces up to a dozen cakes daily!
A newer iteration, featuring melted dark, milk, and white chocolate, leans into indulgence, especially when paired with ice cream.
The label’s menu also offers some classic favourites like tres leches, Monte Carlo, tiramisu, cookie pie and some new-age favourites like Reese’s peanut butter cookies, Dubai Matilda cake and more
Besides the butter cake, we sampled some other bestsellers from her menu. One of the standout desserts was her S’mores cookie; the chunky warm s’mores cookie melts at first bite, and you taste gooey chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and a hint of caramelised crunch. The edges are crisp, the centre indulgently soft. Think campfire nostalgia, but richer. Molten chocolate pools into soft, toasted marshmallow, all wrapped in a perfectly baked cookie.
One of the most indulgent numbers from the menu was the Death by Chocolate cookie; it's dark, dense, and unapologetically rich.
Layers of molten chocolate collapse into every bite, as each bite melts into a bittersweet, velvety blur. It's topped with chocolate chips, and you taste the decadence of couverture chocolates immediately. For chocolate lovers, this should be the most obvious pick!
We also sampled some Hazelnut and Ferrero bars. While the butter cake could make a great tea cake, these confections are ideal for indulgent post-meal treats.
Agarwal says dssert lovers in the city are ordering more spontaneously; if they like what they see online, they might try to get it ASAP, says Agarwal. “There’s a big crowd now ordering just because they’re craving something,” Agarwal says. Social media plays a key role, the baker says, often triggering impulse purchases.
The brand offers same-day delivery within a few hours for standard cakes, and a 24-hour window for customised orders. Regular cakes start around ₹1,000 per pound and smaller desserts from ₹275.
Cakes start from Rs 1,000
Place orders on Instagram at @dessertodyssey