Delhi's Sunder Nursery has turned into a formidable feeding ground for regional Indian cuisine. The SARAS Food Festival, running till December 8, brings together more than 150 women from rural self-help groups, representing over 25 states and serving up a reported 500 dishes. Organised around the culinary traditions these women carry with them, the 18-day festival puts homegrown recipes and regional specialities in front of a capital that could always use a little more adventure at the dinner table.
The festival gives visitors a chance to travel across India's culinary map without spending half their lives in transit. Rajasthan's stalls have dal baati churma and pyaj kachori, alongside ghewar and rabri-jalebi for dessert. Kerala's Malabar parotta comes with fish curry, while Telangana brings Hyderabadi dum biryani and kebabs. Maharashtra's puran poli makes an appearance, as do Assamese pithas and Uttarakhand's tandoori chai.
Those looking to venture beyond familiar restaurant fare can seek out some less commonly found regional preparations. Rajasthan's mawa kachori, a Jodhpur speciality, is filled with reduced milk solids and dry fruits before being dipped in sugar syrup. Chhattisgarh's special thali brings together rice-based chila and farra, along with anarsa and khurmi. At the Karnataka stall, neer dosa, a delicate rice crepe from coastal Karnataka, is served with kadala curry, chilli chutney and coconut chutney. Goa has prawn samosas, while the Jammu and Kashmir stall serves kalari kulcha, stuffed with kalari, a traditional Dogra cheese from the Udhampur region, and vegetables, with chutney on the side. The selection gives visitors a chance to try dishes that rarely appear on menus outside their home regions.
The more interesting part of the festival is who is doing the cooking. The participating women are entrepreneurs from rural self-help groups, bringing recipes and food products rooted in their communities. For many, the festival provides access to customers in a large urban market and a chance to build businesses around culinary knowledge passed down through generations. Food becomes a means of livelihood, and regional recipes find new audiences.
Visitors can browse handicrafts and locally made products alongside the food stalls, with cultural performances adding to the programme. Entry to the festival is free, although the standard Sunder Nursery admission fee applies. The festival runs until December 8 at the park's Picnic Ground in Nizamuddin.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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