Those looking to venture beyond familiar restaurant fare can seek out some less commonly found regional preparations. Rajasthan's mawa kachori, a Jodhpur speciality, is filled with reduced milk solids and dry fruits before being dipped in sugar syrup. Chhattisgarh's special thali brings together rice-based chila and farra, along with anarsa and khurmi. At the Karnataka stall, neer dosa, a delicate rice crepe from coastal Karnataka, is served with kadala curry, chilli chutney and coconut chutney. Goa has prawn samosas, while the Jammu and Kashmir stall serves kalari kulcha, stuffed with kalari, a traditional Dogra cheese from the Udhampur region, and vegetables, with chutney on the side. The selection gives visitors a chance to try dishes that rarely appear on menus outside their home regions.

The more interesting part of the festival is who is doing the cooking. The participating women are entrepreneurs from rural self-help groups, bringing recipes and food products rooted in their communities. For many, the festival provides access to customers in a large urban market and a chance to build businesses around culinary knowledge passed down through generations. Food becomes a means of livelihood, and regional recipes find new audiences.