Rann Utsav 2026–27: The White Rann is open for winter. Here's everything to know before you go

The Rann of Kutch has reopened for winter, welcoming visitors back to its extraordinary expanse of white salt flats for another season of Rann Utsav. Running from November 1, 2026, to March 7, 2027, the annual celebration at Dhordo brings together music, food, craft traditions and desert excursions against a landscape that can make the difference between earth and sky feel somewhat negotiable. The White Rann may be the principal attraction, but a trip to Kutch deserves a little more than a photograph taken against a white backdrop. Here are our tips for putting together a memorable trip.
The Great Rann is a seasonal salt marsh, and winter is when its vast, pale surface becomes accessible to visitors. The landscape changes character as the day progresses, with the low afternoon sun lending the salt a warm sheen before the desert takes on an almost lunar appearance after dusk. Sunset is a popular time to visit, although arriving early gives you room to walk around and take in the extraordinary scale of the place without feeling rushed. Visitors need a permit to enter the White Rann, available through the Gujarat government's Rann Permit Portal.
A full moon over the White Rann is one of the season's most sought-after experiences. When the salt flats catch the moonlight, the landscape takes on an almost otherworldly luminosity. The published full-moon visit windows for the season include November 22–25, December 22–24, January 20–23 and February 18–21. Check the official Rann Utsav booking calendar before making arrangements, since access and accommodation availability can vary. Travellers who prefer darker skies and a clearer view of the stars may enjoy visiting closer to the new moon.
Kutchi food has grown out of a landscape where millets, dairy, pulses and preserved ingredients. A meal might bring together bajra no rotlo with ghee and jaggery, smoky ringan no oro made with roasted aubergine, khichdi-kadhi and a generous helping of lasan ni chutney. Street-food enthusiasts should look out for the Kutchi dabeli, a potato-filled bun layered with chutneys, peanuts and pomegranate, while mesub, a rich sweet made with gram flour, sugar and ghee, is a good reason to leave room for dessert. Winter also brings adadiya, a regional warm and nutritious sweet.
Kutch has a remarkable concentration of artisan communities. Mirror-work embroidery, Bandhani textiles, Ajrakh block printing and Rogan art are among the region's best-known traditions, and the craft stalls at Rann Utsav provide an introduction to this extraordinary range of work. Take the time to speak to the artisans, ask about the processes involved and buy directly where possible.
Dhordo's Tent City is the most convenient way to experience the festival, with accommodation ranging from Swiss cottages to more elaborate suites, alongside meals, cultural performances and selected excursions. Packages generally include scheduled transfers from Bhuj, making the arrangement useful for visitors who would rather leave the logistics to someone else. The experience follows a timetable, however, with fixed meal hours and organised activities, so independent travellers may prefer staying in Bhuj or one of the surrounding villages and arranging their own transport and excursions. Both approaches work, depending on how much structure you want around the trip.
Bhuj is the nearest major transport hub, with an airport and railway station, and Dhordo lies approximately 85 km away. Taxis and private vehicles are the usual options for covering the distance, while Tent City guests can check the availability of package transfers. Carry sunglasses, sunscreen and comfortable footwear for the salt flats, along with warm layers for evenings, when desert temperatures can drop considerably. For accommodation, permits and the latest seasonal information, visit the official Rann Utsav website before setting off.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.