4 reasons rural Rajasthan deserves a place on your next travel itinerary

Did you know that thousands of demoiselle cranes migrate to the tiny Rajasthani village of Khichan every year, where local residents help feed them? It is an incredible sight, and a reminder that rural Rajasthan has stories that deserve a journey of their own. Beyond the cities, villages and desert settlements preserve generations of craft, wildlife conservation and architectural ingenuity. Here are five reasons to take the road less travelled.
About 35km from Jaipur, Bagru has built a reputation for its distinctive hand-block-printed textiles. Artisans from the Chippa community use carved wooden blocks to stamp intricate patterns onto fabric, sometimes working with natural dyes and traditional resist-printing techniques. Visit a working workshop to see how the designs take shape, then try aligning the blocks yourself. It looks deceptively simple until you attempt to produce a repeating pattern without smudging the print. Leave with a piece of fabric bearing your handiwork and a newfound respect for the skill behind the craft.
Every winter, Khichan, near Phalodi, becomes every birdwatcher's paradise as demoiselle cranes arrive from their breeding grounds across Central Asia and beyond. Residents have established designated feeding enclosures, known as chugga ghars, where grain is provided for the birds. Watching flocks descend to feed is a wildlife encounter rooted in the village's longstanding relationship with its avian visitors. Plan your trip between autumn and early spring, when the cranes typically visit, and observe them without disturbing their feeding routines.
In a state where rainfall is scarce and unreliable, collecting and storing water has always demanded ingenuity. Traditional tankas store rainwater in underground reservoirs, while johads collect runoff and help replenish groundwater. In parts of Rajasthan, these systems remain important examples of community-led water management. Explore traditional water structures with a knowledgeable local guide and discover the practical intelligence behind them.
For the Raika and Rabari communities, camels have long been more than the familiar silhouettes of Rajasthan's tourist postcards. Generations of pastoralists have developed an intimate knowledge of camel breeding, animal health, grazing routes and the vegetation that sustains their herds in an arid landscape. Among the Raika, traditional camel husbandry is closely tied to cultural identity, with knowledge of animal care passed between generations. The Rabari, too, have a long history of camel herding, although livelihoods and practices vary across regions and many families now rear other livestock as well.
A locally arranged visit with a pastoral family or community-led guide can offer insight into this relationship, from the demands of caring for camels to the pressures facing traditional herding today. Shrinking grazing grounds and changing livelihoods have made camel husbandry increasingly difficult for many herders. Seek out an experience that supports local communities and puts animal welfare first, rather than treating the camel as a prop for a sunset photograph.
Email: anoushkakundu@newindianexpress.com
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