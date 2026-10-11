4 reasons rural Rajasthan deserves a place on your next travel itinerary

For the Raika and Rabari communities, camels have long been more than the familiar silhouettes of Rajasthan's tourist postcards. Generations of pastoralists have developed an intimate knowledge of camel breeding, animal health, grazing routes and the vegetation that sustains their herds in an arid landscape. Among the Raika, traditional camel husbandry is closely tied to cultural identity, with knowledge of animal care passed between generations. The Rabari, too, have a long history of camel herding, although livelihoods and practices vary across regions and many families now rear other livestock as well.

A locally arranged visit with a pastoral family or community-led guide can offer insight into this relationship, from the demands of caring for camels to the pressures facing traditional herding today. Shrinking grazing grounds and changing livelihoods have made camel husbandry increasingly difficult for many herders. Seek out an experience that supports local communities and puts animal welfare first, rather than treating the camel as a prop for a sunset photograph.